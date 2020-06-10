All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

2118 N 90th St

2118 North 90th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2118 North 90th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully-Restored Classic Craftsman Home in North Seattle - Beautifully-Restored Classic Craftsman Home in North Seattle with 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms. The main floor is perfect for entertaining with an open floor plan. Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and all new cabinets. Small nook for office or study and half bath on the main floor. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Basement level included full-size washer and dryer, built-in shelving and space for crafts or workshop with a door leading to a 1 car detached garage. Perfect North Seattle location minutes to shopping, and Northgate Mall, Public Transportation and Freeway Access to I-5. Tenants responsible for utilities. Application fee $45 per person/adult.
Minimum one-year lease. First & Deposit. No Smoking
Sorry No Pets
See better photos and SCHEDULE ONLINE https://showmojo.com/l/14ae36e0e5
Renter's Liability Insurance required and part of Benefits Package ($19.95 monthly)
Real Property Associates, Inc.
7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115
www.rentseattle.com
Lisa 206-577-0827

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5310410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 N 90th St have any available units?
2118 N 90th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 N 90th St have?
Some of 2118 N 90th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 N 90th St currently offering any rent specials?
2118 N 90th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 N 90th St pet-friendly?
No, 2118 N 90th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2118 N 90th St offer parking?
Yes, 2118 N 90th St offers parking.
Does 2118 N 90th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2118 N 90th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 N 90th St have a pool?
No, 2118 N 90th St does not have a pool.
Does 2118 N 90th St have accessible units?
No, 2118 N 90th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 N 90th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 N 90th St does not have units with dishwashers.

