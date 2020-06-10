2118 N 90th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully-Restored Classic Craftsman Home in North Seattle - Beautifully-Restored Classic Craftsman Home in North Seattle with 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms. The main floor is perfect for entertaining with an open floor plan. Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and all new cabinets. Small nook for office or study and half bath on the main floor. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Basement level included full-size washer and dryer, built-in shelving and space for crafts or workshop with a door leading to a 1 car detached garage. Perfect North Seattle location minutes to shopping, and Northgate Mall, Public Transportation and Freeway Access to I-5. Tenants responsible for utilities. Application fee $45 per person/adult.

Minimum one-year lease. First & Deposit. No Smoking

Sorry No Pets

See better photos and SCHEDULE ONLINE https://showmojo.com/l/14ae36e0e5

Renter's Liability Insurance required and part of Benefits Package ($19.95 monthly)

Real Property Associates, Inc.

7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115

www.rentseattle.com

Lisa 206-577-0827



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5310410)