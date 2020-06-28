All apartments in Seattle
2114 N 63rd St.
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

2114 N 63rd St.

2114 North 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2114 North 63rd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2114 N 63rd St. Available 09/07/19 Charming 2 bedroom one block from Greenlake - This charming home built in 1915 is very walkable,one block from Green Lake, walking distance to grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants. Easy access to freeways and bus lines.

This home has two bedrooms, beautiful new chestnut floors. Skylights in the kitchen and bath add lots of natural light. The kitchen has great pantry and cabinet space, even has room for a small kitchen table. Enjoy vaulted ceilings in the open and spacious living room.

The semi-secluded deck is great for BBQs. Raised-bed garden in the back. Great home for a gardener. Garage has been converted into a shed housing the wash/dryer.

Amenities:
Dishwasher
Washer/ Dryer
Skylights
Deck
Raised-bed garden

This delightful home is waiting for you!

No Smoking/No Pets, Tenant pays utilities.

For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446. Appointment required. Tenant is still at premise, 24 hours notice is required for showing.

(RLNE5085412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 N 63rd St. have any available units?
2114 N 63rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2114 N 63rd St. have?
Some of 2114 N 63rd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 N 63rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
2114 N 63rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 N 63rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 2114 N 63rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2114 N 63rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 2114 N 63rd St. offers parking.
Does 2114 N 63rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2114 N 63rd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 N 63rd St. have a pool?
No, 2114 N 63rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 2114 N 63rd St. have accessible units?
No, 2114 N 63rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 N 63rd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2114 N 63rd St. has units with dishwashers.
