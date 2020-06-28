Amenities
2114 N 63rd St. Available 09/07/19 Charming 2 bedroom one block from Greenlake - This charming home built in 1915 is very walkable,one block from Green Lake, walking distance to grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants. Easy access to freeways and bus lines.
This home has two bedrooms, beautiful new chestnut floors. Skylights in the kitchen and bath add lots of natural light. The kitchen has great pantry and cabinet space, even has room for a small kitchen table. Enjoy vaulted ceilings in the open and spacious living room.
The semi-secluded deck is great for BBQs. Raised-bed garden in the back. Great home for a gardener. Garage has been converted into a shed housing the wash/dryer.
Amenities:
Dishwasher
Washer/ Dryer
Skylights
Deck
Raised-bed garden
This delightful home is waiting for you!
No Smoking/No Pets, Tenant pays utilities.
For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446. Appointment required. Tenant is still at premise, 24 hours notice is required for showing.
(RLNE5085412)