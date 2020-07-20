210 3rd Ave S

Amenities

Stunning 2,624 sq. ft. penthouse loft in Downtown Seattle. Two large bedrooms with walk-in closets and en suite bathrooms. Gas oven/stove-top in island kitchen with Jennaire double door refrigerator. Microwave, dishwasher. Plenty of kitchen counter and cabinet space. Large laundry room with new full-size washer and dryer. Lots of unit storage space. Common rooftop deck with views of Puget Sound. Walk to stadiums and downtown core. This is a dramatic space for living, working, and design. Four skylights illuminate this architectural masterpiece. Wood beamed ceilings, exposed brick, HVAC, and large windows. Beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and incredible detail including enormous wheels and pulleys in the ceiling as a reminder of the buildings turn-of-the-century past. Two deeded parking spaces come with the unit and an additional storage locker. This is a phenomenal location. Live Urban in this stunning Downtown loft.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets per HOA rules.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.