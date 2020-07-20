All apartments in Seattle
210 3rd Ave S
Last updated June 6 2019 at 6:06 PM

210 3rd Ave S

210 3rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

210 3rd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98104
Pioneer Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE NOW!

Stunning 2,624 sq. ft. penthouse loft in Downtown Seattle. Two large bedrooms with walk-in closets and en suite bathrooms. Gas oven/stove-top in island kitchen with Jennaire double door refrigerator. Microwave, dishwasher. Plenty of kitchen counter and cabinet space. Large laundry room with new full-size washer and dryer. Lots of unit storage space. Common rooftop deck with views of Puget Sound. Walk to stadiums and downtown core. This is a dramatic space for living, working, and design. Four skylights illuminate this architectural masterpiece. Wood beamed ceilings, exposed brick, HVAC, and large windows. Beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and incredible detail including enormous wheels and pulleys in the ceiling as a reminder of the buildings turn-of-the-century past. Two deeded parking spaces come with the unit and an additional storage locker. This is a phenomenal location. Live Urban in this stunning Downtown loft.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets per HOA rules.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 3rd Ave S have any available units?
210 3rd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 3rd Ave S have?
Some of 210 3rd Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 3rd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
210 3rd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 3rd Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 210 3rd Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 210 3rd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 210 3rd Ave S offers parking.
Does 210 3rd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 3rd Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 3rd Ave S have a pool?
No, 210 3rd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 210 3rd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 210 3rd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 210 3rd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 3rd Ave S has units with dishwashers.
