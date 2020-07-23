2062 - 13th Avenue W.

Amenities

Water View Duplex Queen Anne 3 bed 2 bath - Queen Anne location has everything: sweeping western view of the Sound from the living room and bedroom, like-wood floor and fresh paint throughout the unit, beautiful spacious quartz counters and high-end stainless steel French door refrigerator, range, microwave, garbage disposal, and double kitchen sink. LG high-efficiency washer and dryer. New designer bathtub and marble walls. Large covered balcony with an expansive view of Elliot Bay for BBQ and outdoor space. One off-street parking plus extra one garage space. Just minutes to Amazon, Google, Facebook, Expedia. Bus stops to downtown Seattle, and Ballard. Pets considered case by case with additional deposit. Landscaping included in rent.



(RLNE5970414)