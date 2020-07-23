All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 21 2020 at 2:56 AM

2062 - 13th Avenue W.

2062 13th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Seattle
Queen Anne
Pet Friendly Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

2062 13th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Water View Duplex Queen Anne 3 bed 2 bath - Queen Anne location has everything: sweeping western view of the Sound from the living room and bedroom, like-wood floor and fresh paint throughout the unit, beautiful spacious quartz counters and high-end stainless steel French door refrigerator, range, microwave, garbage disposal, and double kitchen sink. LG high-efficiency washer and dryer. New designer bathtub and marble walls. Large covered balcony with an expansive view of Elliot Bay for BBQ and outdoor space. One off-street parking plus extra one garage space. Just minutes to Amazon, Google, Facebook, Expedia. Bus stops to downtown Seattle, and Ballard. Pets considered case by case with additional deposit. Landscaping included in rent.

(RLNE5970414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2062 - 13th Avenue W. have any available units?
2062 - 13th Avenue W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2062 - 13th Avenue W. have?
Some of 2062 - 13th Avenue W.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2062 - 13th Avenue W. currently offering any rent specials?
2062 - 13th Avenue W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2062 - 13th Avenue W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2062 - 13th Avenue W. is pet friendly.
Does 2062 - 13th Avenue W. offer parking?
Yes, 2062 - 13th Avenue W. offers parking.
Does 2062 - 13th Avenue W. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2062 - 13th Avenue W. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2062 - 13th Avenue W. have a pool?
No, 2062 - 13th Avenue W. does not have a pool.
Does 2062 - 13th Avenue W. have accessible units?
No, 2062 - 13th Avenue W. does not have accessible units.
Does 2062 - 13th Avenue W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2062 - 13th Avenue W. does not have units with dishwashers.
