Last updated January 3 2020 at 5:17 PM

205 W Lee St

205 West Lee Street · No Longer Available
Location

205 West Lee Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
coffee bar
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy the comforts of the Montrose with its turn of the century vintage craftsmanship nestled in the heart of Queen Anne! This one bedroom unit is available for immediate move in! Opens up to a bright and lovely courtyard setting with a spacious and livable interior complete with hardwood flooring throughout. Rent includes one storage locker and water/sewer/garbage! Laundry facility located in the building for your convenience. Unit has lots of closet space as well! Formal dining room just off the kitchen. Two blocks from Kerry Park, a few blocks away from Queen Anne Avenue, and just down the street from multiple retailers, restaurants and coffee shops. Only minutes from Fremont, Belltown, Ballard, and Downtown this is a must see! STRICT No Pets/No Smoking allowed. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:30 PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - Formal Dining Room - Huge Closet off the Living room - Approx 750 SF - Oven/Range - Refrigerator - Hardwoods + Tile Flooring - 1 Storage Unit included - On-Site Laundry in Building - $100 for garage parking available (optional) - W/S/Garbage included, Tenants pay Gas - 12 Month Lease - No Pets/No Smoking Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 W Lee St have any available units?
205 W Lee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 W Lee St have?
Some of 205 W Lee St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 W Lee St currently offering any rent specials?
205 W Lee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 W Lee St pet-friendly?
No, 205 W Lee St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 205 W Lee St offer parking?
Yes, 205 W Lee St offers parking.
Does 205 W Lee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 W Lee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 W Lee St have a pool?
No, 205 W Lee St does not have a pool.
Does 205 W Lee St have accessible units?
No, 205 W Lee St does not have accessible units.
Does 205 W Lee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 W Lee St does not have units with dishwashers.
