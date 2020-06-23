205 W Lee St

Amenities

Enjoy the comforts of the Montrose with its turn of the century vintage craftsmanship nestled in the heart of Queen Anne! This one bedroom unit is available for immediate move in! Opens up to a bright and lovely courtyard setting with a spacious and livable interior complete with hardwood flooring throughout. Rent includes one storage locker and water/sewer/garbage! Laundry facility located in the building for your convenience. Unit has lots of closet space as well! Formal dining room just off the kitchen. Two blocks from Kerry Park, a few blocks away from Queen Anne Avenue, and just down the street from multiple retailers, restaurants and coffee shops. Only minutes from Fremont, Belltown, Ballard, and Downtown this is a must see! STRICT No Pets/No Smoking allowed. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:30 PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - Formal Dining Room - Huge Closet off the Living room - Approx 750 SF - Oven/Range - Refrigerator - Hardwoods + Tile Flooring - 1 Storage Unit included - On-Site Laundry in Building - $100 for garage parking available (optional) - W/S/Garbage included, Tenants pay Gas - 12 Month Lease - No Pets/No Smoking Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!