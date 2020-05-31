All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2029 Northwest 65th Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

2029 Northwest 65th Street

2029 NW 65th St · No Longer Available
Location

2029 NW 65th St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
internet access
Looking for a space to thrive in with great comfort and modern living? This Master bedroom in a contemporary 3-bedroom 2.5 bath house is the perfect place to call home! Close to all shops in old town Ballard and a quick 20-minute bus ride to downtown Seattle makes it perfect for a weekend night out or quick stop to a local hot spot.

Some of what is included:
* Spacious master room that has it all. You have an entire top floor to yourself with over 400 sq ft of space, walk-in closet and huge bathroom. Also comes in a fully furnished option.
* All modern appliances with gas stove and central heating/ ac. Great common areas that come with the basics like furniture, kitchen supplies and microwave.
* Shared Front Patio and Rooftop with breath taking views
* Rent Protection (each housemate signs their own lease)
* Monthly social meetups
* W/D in home
* Full smart home with security system and individual bedroom locks
Details:
* $1850/mo. Which includes everything even high-speed internet along with 2x a month cleaning.
* Credit and background check required. 1st month's rent + months rent for security deposit due upon move-in. (open to payment plan)
* Couples welcome
* Contact directly for more information or text 503.547.7922

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/seattle-wa?lid=12583900

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5152598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 Northwest 65th Street have any available units?
2029 Northwest 65th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 Northwest 65th Street have?
Some of 2029 Northwest 65th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 Northwest 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2029 Northwest 65th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 Northwest 65th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2029 Northwest 65th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2029 Northwest 65th Street offer parking?
No, 2029 Northwest 65th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2029 Northwest 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2029 Northwest 65th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 Northwest 65th Street have a pool?
No, 2029 Northwest 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2029 Northwest 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 2029 Northwest 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 Northwest 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2029 Northwest 65th Street has units with dishwashers.
