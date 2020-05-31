2029 Northwest 65th Street

Amenities

Looking for a space to thrive in with great comfort and modern living? This Master bedroom in a contemporary 3-bedroom 2.5 bath house is the perfect place to call home! Close to all shops in old town Ballard and a quick 20-minute bus ride to downtown Seattle makes it perfect for a weekend night out or quick stop to a local hot spot.



Some of what is included:

* Spacious master room that has it all. You have an entire top floor to yourself with over 400 sq ft of space, walk-in closet and huge bathroom. Also comes in a fully furnished option.

* All modern appliances with gas stove and central heating/ ac. Great common areas that come with the basics like furniture, kitchen supplies and microwave.

* Shared Front Patio and Rooftop with breath taking views

* Rent Protection (each housemate signs their own lease)

* Monthly social meetups

* W/D in home

* Full smart home with security system and individual bedroom locks

Details:

* $1850/mo. Which includes everything even high-speed internet along with 2x a month cleaning.

* Credit and background check required. 1st month's rent + months rent for security deposit due upon move-in. (open to payment plan)

* Couples welcome

* Contact directly for more information or text 503.547.7922



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/seattle-wa?lid=12583900



No Pets Allowed



