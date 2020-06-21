2018 Federal Ave E

Amenities

Quiet ADU in North Capitol Hill with off-street parking, separate entrance, and brand new everything. Kitchen has dishwasher, garbage disposal, and brand new soft-close cabinets. In-unit brand new washer/dryer. Bathroom has heated floors and a built in vanity.



The house was recently remodeled with updated plumbing and electrical throughout the house.



The property is a half block from the 49 bus which takes you downtown or to the University of Washington. House is a few blocks to Volunteer Park and more.



Utilities (electric, gas, water/sewer, garbage, and internet) are a flat $75/month or $125/month for two people.