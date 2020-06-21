All apartments in Seattle
Location

2018 Federal Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Montlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Quiet ADU in North Capitol Hill with off-street parking, separate entrance, and brand new everything. Kitchen has dishwasher, garbage disposal, and brand new soft-close cabinets. In-unit brand new washer/dryer. Bathroom has heated floors and a built in vanity.

The house was recently remodeled with updated plumbing and electrical throughout the house.

The property is a half block from the 49 bus which takes you downtown or to the University of Washington. House is a few blocks to Volunteer Park and more.

Utilities (electric, gas, water/sewer, garbage, and internet) are a flat $75/month or $125/month for two people.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Federal Ave E have any available units?
2018 Federal Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 Federal Ave E have?
Some of 2018 Federal Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Federal Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Federal Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Federal Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 Federal Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 2018 Federal Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 2018 Federal Ave E offers parking.
Does 2018 Federal Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 Federal Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Federal Ave E have a pool?
No, 2018 Federal Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Federal Ave E have accessible units?
No, 2018 Federal Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Federal Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 Federal Ave E has units with dishwashers.

