2018 Federal Ave E

Amenities
Quiet ADU in North Capitol Hill with off-street parking, separate entrance, and brand new everything. Kitchen has dishwasher, garbage disposal, and brand new soft-close cabinets. In-unit brand new washer/dryer. Bathroom has heated floors and a built in vanity.
The house was recently remodeled with updated plumbing and electrical throughout the house.
The property is a half block from the 49 bus which takes you downtown or to the University of Washington. House is a few blocks to Volunteer Park and more.
Utilities (electric, gas, water/sewer, garbage, and internet) are a flat $75/month or $125/month for two people.