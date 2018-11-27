Amenities

2010 15th Ave S Available 02/01/20 Contemporary Built-Green Townhome - Enjoy cozy urban living in this modern two-story 2BR/1.5BA townhouse in up-and-coming North Beacon Hill. Downstairs, the bright, tiled open-plan kitchen/dining/living room area with its welcoming gas fireplace allows for entertaining or relaxing. South-facing sliding glass doors lead to a fully fenced patio and garden with a lilac tree. Upstairs, there are two spacious carpeted bedrooms with generous closets separated by a master bathroom with a shower/tub, two sinks, and ample cupboard space. This unfurnished four-star Built-Green townhome includes charming ecofriendly details, such as a reclaimed-wood bar and slate countertops made from repurposed blackboards (yes, you can write on them with chalk). It features a full suite of energy-efficient appliances, from the dishwasher and gas stove with oven to the upstairs washer-dryer, and the gas heating keeps utility bills low.



This home offers quiet and privacy in an excellent walkable neighborhood, minutes from grocery stores, restaurants, and the light rail, and just two minutes from the 36 and 60 bus lines and Beacon Hill International School. It also has convenient access to I-5 and I-90, and it comes with one off-street parking space, plus plenty of street parking options.



**Security System for $35 a month**



**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: 02/01/2020



