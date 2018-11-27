All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 27 2020

2010 15th Ave S

2010 15th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

2010 15th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2010 15th Ave S Available 02/01/20 Contemporary Built-Green Townhome - Enjoy cozy urban living in this modern two-story 2BR/1.5BA townhouse in up-and-coming North Beacon Hill. Downstairs, the bright, tiled open-plan kitchen/dining/living room area with its welcoming gas fireplace allows for entertaining or relaxing. South-facing sliding glass doors lead to a fully fenced patio and garden with a lilac tree. Upstairs, there are two spacious carpeted bedrooms with generous closets separated by a master bathroom with a shower/tub, two sinks, and ample cupboard space. This unfurnished four-star Built-Green townhome includes charming ecofriendly details, such as a reclaimed-wood bar and slate countertops made from repurposed blackboards (yes, you can write on them with chalk). It features a full suite of energy-efficient appliances, from the dishwasher and gas stove with oven to the upstairs washer-dryer, and the gas heating keeps utility bills low.

This home offers quiet and privacy in an excellent walkable neighborhood, minutes from grocery stores, restaurants, and the light rail, and just two minutes from the 36 and 60 bus lines and Beacon Hill International School. It also has convenient access to I-5 and I-90, and it comes with one off-street parking space, plus plenty of street parking options.

**Security System for $35 a month**

**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 02/01/2020

#5030 www.rent253.com

(RLNE5440898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 15th Ave S have any available units?
2010 15th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 15th Ave S have?
Some of 2010 15th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 15th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2010 15th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 15th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 15th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2010 15th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2010 15th Ave S offers parking.
Does 2010 15th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2010 15th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 15th Ave S have a pool?
No, 2010 15th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2010 15th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2010 15th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 15th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 15th Ave S has units with dishwashers.

