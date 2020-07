Amenities

This is a well-maintained 3 story apartment building on the west side of Queen Anne. It is at the end of a quiet dead end street on 12th Ave W. south of Gilman drive. This is a west-facing 1 bedroom apartment on a quiet street with a fireplace, dishwasher, walk-in closet, parking, hardwood floor and a deck with a view of a greenbelt across the street. 1910 12th Ave W, $1400 rent $1000 deposit. No smoking, no dogs. Call Jack @206-724-0301 for info or to see.



Terms: One year lease.