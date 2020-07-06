All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1830 East Mercer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1830 East Mercer Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:45 PM

1830 East Mercer Street

1830 E Mercer St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1830 E Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
ONE MONTH FREE!

Each apartment has built-in air conditioning, in-unit washer and dryer, luxury European appliances, designer finishes, hardwood style flooring throughout, and gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows.
The Shea is located in the 19th ave micro-neighborhood of Capitol Hill, home to dozens of local businesses that are just steps away -- including Cone & Steiner General Store, Hello Robin, Fuel Coffee, Rocket Taco, Macrina Bakery, Vio's Greek Cafe, Ritual House Yoga, and so much more!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 East Mercer Street have any available units?
1830 East Mercer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 East Mercer Street have?
Some of 1830 East Mercer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 East Mercer Street currently offering any rent specials?
1830 East Mercer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 East Mercer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1830 East Mercer Street is pet friendly.
Does 1830 East Mercer Street offer parking?
No, 1830 East Mercer Street does not offer parking.
Does 1830 East Mercer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 East Mercer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 East Mercer Street have a pool?
No, 1830 East Mercer Street does not have a pool.
Does 1830 East Mercer Street have accessible units?
No, 1830 East Mercer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 East Mercer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 East Mercer Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Publix / Historic
504 5th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
The Shea
1830 East Mercer Street
Seattle, WA 98102
St. James Tower
920 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Prescott
3920 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Sweetbrier
8 West Crockett Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University