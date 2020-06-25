All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

1827 4th Ave W.

1827 4th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

1827 4th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1827 4th Ave W. Available 06/15/20 Charming 2BR/1BA Queen Anne Home for Lease - PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE IN THE PROCESS OF SIGNING A LEASE SHORTLY. NO FURTHER SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE FOR THIS PROPERTY.
This charming home is located on a quiet street on the west slope of the Queen Anne Hill within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops and only minutes from downtown. Large living and formal dining room feature original hardwood flooring and wood trim. Two bedrooms and an updated full bath are also located on the main level. The large kitchen with western exposure features space for breakfast table and doors leading to deck perfect for BBQ, entertaining or relaxing. Ample cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances include full-size movable brand-new dishwasher. Two-car garage is accessed from back alley & plenty of street parking. Large fully fenced backyard. Electric forced air heating. Washer/New Dryer. Large basement/utility room with plenty of storage space.
Terms: 1st & 1-month security deposit.
Available June 17, possibly sooner. 2-year lease minimum.
NO SMOKING PLEASE.
PETS: 1 LARGE DOG, OR TWO SMALL DOGS, OR 1 CAT ALLOWED.
Screening Fee is $45.00 per applicant.
Link to our on-line qualification information:
https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/9ca7a43e/files/uploaded/2.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.

(RLNE3243791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 4th Ave W. have any available units?
1827 4th Ave W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 4th Ave W. have?
Some of 1827 4th Ave W.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 4th Ave W. currently offering any rent specials?
1827 4th Ave W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 4th Ave W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1827 4th Ave W. is pet friendly.
Does 1827 4th Ave W. offer parking?
Yes, 1827 4th Ave W. offers parking.
Does 1827 4th Ave W. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1827 4th Ave W. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 4th Ave W. have a pool?
No, 1827 4th Ave W. does not have a pool.
Does 1827 4th Ave W. have accessible units?
No, 1827 4th Ave W. does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 4th Ave W. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 4th Ave W. has units with dishwashers.
