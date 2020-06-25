Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking bbq/grill garage

1827 4th Ave W. Available 06/15/20 Charming 2BR/1BA Queen Anne Home for Lease - PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE IN THE PROCESS OF SIGNING A LEASE SHORTLY. NO FURTHER SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE FOR THIS PROPERTY.

This charming home is located on a quiet street on the west slope of the Queen Anne Hill within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops and only minutes from downtown. Large living and formal dining room feature original hardwood flooring and wood trim. Two bedrooms and an updated full bath are also located on the main level. The large kitchen with western exposure features space for breakfast table and doors leading to deck perfect for BBQ, entertaining or relaxing. Ample cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances include full-size movable brand-new dishwasher. Two-car garage is accessed from back alley & plenty of street parking. Large fully fenced backyard. Electric forced air heating. Washer/New Dryer. Large basement/utility room with plenty of storage space.

Terms: 1st & 1-month security deposit.

Available June 17, possibly sooner. 2-year lease minimum.

NO SMOKING PLEASE.

PETS: 1 LARGE DOG, OR TWO SMALL DOGS, OR 1 CAT ALLOWED.

Screening Fee is $45.00 per applicant.

Link to our on-line qualification information:

https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/9ca7a43e/files/uploaded/2.pdf

Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.



(RLNE3243791)