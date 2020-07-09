1819 NW Central Place 2-302

Amenities

Located in the heart of Ballard. Walking distance to all the shops, restaurants and grocery stores. Seattle metro bus lines D, 40, 44 18. Convenient to Fremont, University of Washington, Swedish Hospital, Burke Gillman trail for biking or walking. Ballard Market, Safeway and QFC are all just short walks away.

The property offers 24/7 emergency maintenance from our professional, Ballard-based, maintenance staff. The building also features an on-call property manager to assist with issues or emergencies as necessary. The property is professionally managed by Walls Property Management, which specializes in the neighborhoods of Queen Anne, Magnolia, Ballard, Fremont, Wallingford, Phinney Ridge and Greenlake. Because of the concentrated focus on Seattle, North of Downtown, our colleagues are never very far away.

Please call or email to learn more or set up an appointment to view the space. We look forward to understanding what you\'re looking for and seeing if this or one of our other vacancies may fit your needs.



Security deposit: 50% of first months rent

Move in fee. 10% of first months rent non-refundable

Application fee. $20.00

Utilities not included with rent

Pet deposit. 25% of first months rent.



To submit an application go to www.wallspropertymanagement.com. Click on Vacancies and scroll down until you find this unit and click on the Apply Now button



