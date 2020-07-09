All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1819 NW Central Place 2-302

1819 Northwest Central Place · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Northwest Central Place, Seattle, WA 98107
Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/49da22a01f ----
Located in the heart of Ballard. Walking distance to all the shops, restaurants and grocery stores. Seattle metro bus lines D, 40, 44 18. Convenient to Fremont, University of Washington, Swedish Hospital, Burke Gillman trail for biking or walking. Ballard Market, Safeway and QFC are all just short walks away.
The property offers 24/7 emergency maintenance from our professional, Ballard-based, maintenance staff. The building also features an on-call property manager to assist with issues or emergencies as necessary. The property is professionally managed by Walls Property Management, which specializes in the neighborhoods of Queen Anne, Magnolia, Ballard, Fremont, Wallingford, Phinney Ridge and Greenlake. Because of the concentrated focus on Seattle, North of Downtown, our colleagues are never very far away.
Please call or email to learn more or set up an appointment to view the space. We look forward to understanding what you\'re looking for and seeing if this or one of our other vacancies may fit your needs.

Security deposit: 50% of first months rent
Move in fee. 10% of first months rent non-refundable
Application fee. $20.00
Utilities not included with rent
Pet deposit. 25% of first months rent.

To submit an application go to www.wallspropertymanagement.com. Click on Vacancies and scroll down until you find this unit and click on the Apply Now button

Carpet
Granite Counter Tops
Tile Surround Tub
Washer/Dryer
White Appliances
White Cabinets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 NW Central Place 2-302 have any available units?
1819 NW Central Place 2-302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 NW Central Place 2-302 have?
Some of 1819 NW Central Place 2-302's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 NW Central Place 2-302 currently offering any rent specials?
1819 NW Central Place 2-302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 NW Central Place 2-302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 NW Central Place 2-302 is pet friendly.
Does 1819 NW Central Place 2-302 offer parking?
No, 1819 NW Central Place 2-302 does not offer parking.
Does 1819 NW Central Place 2-302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 NW Central Place 2-302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 NW Central Place 2-302 have a pool?
No, 1819 NW Central Place 2-302 does not have a pool.
Does 1819 NW Central Place 2-302 have accessible units?
No, 1819 NW Central Place 2-302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 NW Central Place 2-302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 NW Central Place 2-302 does not have units with dishwashers.

