All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1819 N 107th ST #2-303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1819 N 107th ST #2-303
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:30 AM

1819 N 107th ST #2-303

1819 North 107th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1819 North 107th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
internet access
Conveniently located in Northeast Seattle, the neighborhood of Northgate is a sought after community. You'll have quick and easy access to Hwy 99 and I5 making your commute to Greenlake, Fremont and downtown Seattle a breeze. Just minutes away from trendy restaurants, the Northgate Mall, Target, coffee shops, and more. UW medical center and NW medical center are also close by as well as the Jackson Park Golf Course. You can eat, shop, and play all in one location! Gorgeous, newly renovated 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo in Park Meridian Condominiums boasts quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer in home! With large, vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light, this condo is truly breaking and a one of a kind home. Covered parking space is included, as well as water, sewer, garbage, on-call property management, and storage. This quiet and peaceful space has it all! Screening and application criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application. Please call Brenden with Seattle Rental Group at 206-940-8230 to schedule an appointment today!

Terms: 12 month lease +; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 N 107th ST #2-303 have any available units?
1819 N 107th ST #2-303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 N 107th ST #2-303 have?
Some of 1819 N 107th ST #2-303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 N 107th ST #2-303 currently offering any rent specials?
1819 N 107th ST #2-303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 N 107th ST #2-303 pet-friendly?
No, 1819 N 107th ST #2-303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1819 N 107th ST #2-303 offer parking?
Yes, 1819 N 107th ST #2-303 offers parking.
Does 1819 N 107th ST #2-303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 N 107th ST #2-303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 N 107th ST #2-303 have a pool?
No, 1819 N 107th ST #2-303 does not have a pool.
Does 1819 N 107th ST #2-303 have accessible units?
No, 1819 N 107th ST #2-303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 N 107th ST #2-303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 N 107th ST #2-303 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Apartments
1618 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N
Seattle, WA 98115
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Canvas
600 Elliott Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University