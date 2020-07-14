1819 N 107th ST #2-303

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport coffee bar parking internet access

Conveniently located in Northeast Seattle, the neighborhood of Northgate is a sought after community. You'll have quick and easy access to Hwy 99 and I5 making your commute to Greenlake, Fremont and downtown Seattle a breeze. Just minutes away from trendy restaurants, the Northgate Mall, Target, coffee shops, and more. UW medical center and NW medical center are also close by as well as the Jackson Park Golf Course. You can eat, shop, and play all in one location! Gorgeous, newly renovated 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo in Park Meridian Condominiums boasts quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer in home! With large, vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light, this condo is truly breaking and a one of a kind home. Covered parking space is included, as well as water, sewer, garbage, on-call property management, and storage. This quiet and peaceful space has it all! Screening and application criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application. Please call Brenden with Seattle Rental Group at 206-940-8230 to schedule an appointment today!



Terms: 12 month lease +; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application