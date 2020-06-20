1808 Minor Avenue, #900

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator fire pit gym game room parking bbq/grill garage internet access media room yoga

Every building has its own personality and attributes. The community is an important aspect of city living. Welcome to Seattle’s newest premium address. NEXUS features are unmatched in Seattle, which embraces its residents with today's lifestyle. The latest smart home technology and unsurpassed amenities are on the roof-top level and seventh floor. 24 hr Concierge, Fitness center w/ yoga space and free weights, panoramic Sky lounge, Game room, Club room with full kitchen, Catering kitchen, Co-Work spaces & Conference rooms, Library, Theater/Media room, several panoramic terraces with fire pits & BBQ grills, plus additional outdoor terraces for lounging & gathering. Conveniently located to Amazon, Nordstrom, Google, I-5, and the heart of South Lake Union. Minutes from shopping, dining, and nightlife. Welcome home! Enjoy the spaciousness and the open layout of this generous one-bedroom unit with a large den. Offering a bright southern exposure with a nice view of the city, the unit boasts European style kitchen with high-end appliances, induction cook-top, custom island, wood flooring, A/C, walk in closet, and secured parking available.



Terms: One Year Lease