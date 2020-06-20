All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1808 Minor Avenue, #900.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1808 Minor Avenue, #900
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:02 PM

1808 Minor Avenue, #900

1808 Minor Ave · (206) 910-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pike Place Market
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1808 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Pike Place Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
yoga
Every building has its own personality and attributes. The community is an important aspect of city living. Welcome to Seattle’s newest premium address. NEXUS features are unmatched in Seattle, which embraces its residents with today's lifestyle. The latest smart home technology and unsurpassed amenities are on the roof-top level and seventh floor. 24 hr Concierge, Fitness center w/ yoga space and free weights, panoramic Sky lounge, Game room, Club room with full kitchen, Catering kitchen, Co-Work spaces & Conference rooms, Library, Theater/Media room, several panoramic terraces with fire pits & BBQ grills, plus additional outdoor terraces for lounging & gathering. Conveniently located to Amazon, Nordstrom, Google, I-5, and the heart of South Lake Union. Minutes from shopping, dining, and nightlife. Welcome home! Enjoy the spaciousness and the open layout of this generous one-bedroom unit with a large den. Offering a bright southern exposure with a nice view of the city, the unit boasts European style kitchen with high-end appliances, induction cook-top, custom island, wood flooring, A/C, walk in closet, and secured parking available.

Terms: One Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Minor Avenue, #900 have any available units?
1808 Minor Avenue, #900 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Minor Avenue, #900 have?
Some of 1808 Minor Avenue, #900's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Minor Avenue, #900 currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Minor Avenue, #900 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Minor Avenue, #900 pet-friendly?
No, 1808 Minor Avenue, #900 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1808 Minor Avenue, #900 offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Minor Avenue, #900 does offer parking.
Does 1808 Minor Avenue, #900 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Minor Avenue, #900 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Minor Avenue, #900 have a pool?
No, 1808 Minor Avenue, #900 does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Minor Avenue, #900 have accessible units?
No, 1808 Minor Avenue, #900 does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Minor Avenue, #900 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 Minor Avenue, #900 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1808 Minor Avenue, #900?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Franklin Station
2303 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Magnolia Apartments
3520 28th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity