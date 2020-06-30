All apartments in Seattle
1805 12th Ave W #B
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

1805 12th Ave W #B

1805 12th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

1805 12th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
1805 12th Ave W #B Available 06/01/19 Fantastic Views with Natural Lighting Home in Queen Anne! - Beautiful town home with cozy fireplace and great decks. Main floor features kitchen with gas range, dining room and living room with hardwood floors. Two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the upper floor. Family room on lower level. Decks on each level. This home is located on a quiet street and street parking is no problem.

W/S/G included in rent, tenant pays Gas & Electric. The security deposit is the same as 1 month's rent. Please drive by the property of interest, and then call our office to schedule a viewing.

Dogs under 40 pounds ok or one cat

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

Lisa Dankers: Property Manager 206-953-6890, lisa@ldankers.com

(RLNE3257844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 12th Ave W #B have any available units?
1805 12th Ave W #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 12th Ave W #B have?
Some of 1805 12th Ave W #B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 12th Ave W #B currently offering any rent specials?
1805 12th Ave W #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 12th Ave W #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 12th Ave W #B is pet friendly.
Does 1805 12th Ave W #B offer parking?
No, 1805 12th Ave W #B does not offer parking.
Does 1805 12th Ave W #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 12th Ave W #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 12th Ave W #B have a pool?
No, 1805 12th Ave W #B does not have a pool.
Does 1805 12th Ave W #B have accessible units?
No, 1805 12th Ave W #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 12th Ave W #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 12th Ave W #B does not have units with dishwashers.
