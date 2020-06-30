Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1805 12th Ave W #B Available 06/01/19 Fantastic Views with Natural Lighting Home in Queen Anne! - Beautiful town home with cozy fireplace and great decks. Main floor features kitchen with gas range, dining room and living room with hardwood floors. Two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the upper floor. Family room on lower level. Decks on each level. This home is located on a quiet street and street parking is no problem.



W/S/G included in rent, tenant pays Gas & Electric. The security deposit is the same as 1 month's rent. Please drive by the property of interest, and then call our office to schedule a viewing.



Dogs under 40 pounds ok or one cat



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



Lisa Dankers: Property Manager 206-953-6890, lisa@ldankers.com



(RLNE3257844)