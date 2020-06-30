All apartments in Seattle
1758 16th Ave S A

1758 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1758 16th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
1758 #A 16th Ave S - Property Id: 178393

Turn the key and open the door to this like new townhome on North Beacon Hill! Recently refreshed with interior/exterior paint, new flooring throughout, and roof replaced. Brand new open concept kitchen is ready for your culinary creations and dinner parties. Retire to the living room with the fireplace lit & GoT cued up. Coming or going to the Light Rail, your stroll can include a beer or coffee pit stop along the way. Leave the car in the garage or out front and enjoy easy living.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 1758 16th Ave S A have any available units?
1758 16th Ave S A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1758 16th Ave S A have?
Some of 1758 16th Ave S A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1758 16th Ave S A currently offering any rent specials?
1758 16th Ave S A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1758 16th Ave S A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1758 16th Ave S A is pet friendly.
Does 1758 16th Ave S A offer parking?
Yes, 1758 16th Ave S A offers parking.
Does 1758 16th Ave S A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1758 16th Ave S A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1758 16th Ave S A have a pool?
No, 1758 16th Ave S A does not have a pool.
Does 1758 16th Ave S A have accessible units?
No, 1758 16th Ave S A does not have accessible units.
Does 1758 16th Ave S A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1758 16th Ave S A has units with dishwashers.

