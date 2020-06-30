1758 16th Ave S A

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1758 #A 16th Ave S - Property Id: 178393



Turn the key and open the door to this like new townhome on North Beacon Hill! Recently refreshed with interior/exterior paint, new flooring throughout, and roof replaced. Brand new open concept kitchen is ready for your culinary creations and dinner parties. Retire to the living room with the fireplace lit & GoT cued up. Coming or going to the Light Rail, your stroll can include a beer or coffee pit stop along the way. Leave the car in the garage or out front and enjoy easy living.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178393

Property Id 178393



(RLNE5383513)