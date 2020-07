1740 Melrose Ave # 503

Amenities

5TH FLOOR CONDO ON MELROSE.

DOWNTOWN & OLYMPIC VIEWS FROM CAPITOL HILL.

MID-CENTURY MODERN, STEEL & CONCRETE 40-UNIT CONDO BLDG. ON MELROSE AVE.

731 SQ. FT. OPEN AIR CONDO ENTRANCE, LARGE UNIT WITH HUGE OUTDOOR BALCONY AND 180 DEGREE UNOBSCURED WESTERN VIEW OF SEATTLE SKYLINE & QUEEN ANNE HILL.



$1990 MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES: WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, CONDO DUES, OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOL & CABANA.



$175 EXTRA PER MONTH FOR 1 (OPTIONAL) SECURED GARAGE PARKING SPACE FOR TOTAL RENT OF $2165.00 WITH PARKING.



RIDER'S PARADISE & PUBLIC TRANSPORATION SCORE 100 - WALK SCORE IS 98 -WALK TO LIGHT RAIL, LOCAL BUSES, PACIFIC PLACE & DOWNTOWN, BROADWAY, PINE & PIKE STREET, PIKE PLACE MARKET. NEIGHBORHOOD ABOUNDS WITH THE HIPPEST BARS, AWARD WINNING RESTAURANTS, CAFES, SHOPPING AND MUSIC AND VERY CLOSE TO ALL DOWNTOWN TECH COMPANIES.



1 YEAR LEASE

DAMAGE DEPOSIT $1500

PLEASE: NO PETS - NO SMOKING

