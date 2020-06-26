1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219

Amenities
Charming Newer Condo Located across the street from Gasworks Park!! - 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located across from Gasworks Park!
This condo features stainless appliances, open concept living area, tall ceilings, washer/dryer, deck, storage unit and large designated parking spot in secured garage.
Building amenities include event space, theatre, business center, gym & fabulous rooftop terrace. An easy commute to downtown, the University of WA, and freeway.
No pets allowed.
Move-in fees are:
First month's Rent: $1995.00
Application Fee $42.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $1,700.00
(RLNE4929213)