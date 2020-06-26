All apartments in Seattle
1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219
1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219

1730 North Northlake Way · No Longer Available
Location

1730 North Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
garage
media room
Charming Newer Condo Located across the street from Gasworks Park!! - 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located across from Gasworks Park!

This condo features stainless appliances, open concept living area, tall ceilings, washer/dryer, deck, storage unit and large designated parking spot in secured garage.

Building amenities include event space, theatre, business center, gym & fabulous rooftop terrace. An easy commute to downtown, the University of WA, and freeway.

No pets allowed.

Move-in fees are:
First month's Rent: $1995.00
Application Fee $42.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $1,700.00

(RLNE4929213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219 have any available units?
1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219 have?
Some of 1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219 currently offering any rent specials?
1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219 pet-friendly?
No, 1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219 offer parking?
Yes, 1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219 offers parking.
Does 1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219 have a pool?
No, 1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219 does not have a pool.
Does 1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219 have accessible units?
No, 1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219 does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219 does not have units with dishwashers.
