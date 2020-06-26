1730 North Northlake Way Unit 219

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym business center

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center gym parking garage media room

Charming Newer Condo Located across the street from Gasworks Park!! - 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located across from Gasworks Park!



This condo features stainless appliances, open concept living area, tall ceilings, washer/dryer, deck, storage unit and large designated parking spot in secured garage.



Building amenities include event space, theatre, business center, gym & fabulous rooftop terrace. An easy commute to downtown, the University of WA, and freeway.



No pets allowed.



Move-in fees are:

First month's Rent: $1995.00

Application Fee $42.00



Refundable Security Deposit: $1,700.00



(RLNE4929213)