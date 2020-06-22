All apartments in Seattle
1722 California Ave SW, Unit B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1722 California Ave SW, Unit B

1722 California Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1722 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
guest suite
yoga
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
media room
pet friendly
yoga
West Seattle Townhouse - Available January 7th! You will love living in this stunning 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome located in the heart of the North Admiral District! The main floor bedroom opens to fully fenced patio-perfect for dining, practicing yoga, or just relaxing. A full bathroom with high energy efficient washer and dryer makes this a great guest suite. Main floor has cozy gas fireplace with dining area and a fabulous chef's kitchen with stainless appliances and a gas stove. Upstairs includes the loft style master bedroom suite with a full bathroom and plenty of closet space. You have the best that West Seattle has to offer; walk South a few blocks to Mio Posto, Admiral Theatre and Metropolitan Market or head North just a few blocks to Alki Beach, Salty's, West Seattle Water Taxi and Amazon Commuter bus. Everything is in close proximity! One small dog under 25 lbs. is welcome with $500 pet deposit. No cats and no smokers. Easy commute to Amazon, Downtown Seattle and Microsoft Connector close by! One off street parking spot included.

To schedule a viewing of this lovely townhouse, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 California Ave SW, Unit B have any available units?
1722 California Ave SW, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 California Ave SW, Unit B have?
Some of 1722 California Ave SW, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 California Ave SW, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1722 California Ave SW, Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 California Ave SW, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 California Ave SW, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1722 California Ave SW, Unit B offer parking?
No, 1722 California Ave SW, Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1722 California Ave SW, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 California Ave SW, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 California Ave SW, Unit B have a pool?
No, 1722 California Ave SW, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1722 California Ave SW, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1722 California Ave SW, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 California Ave SW, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 California Ave SW, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
