1722 California Ave SW, Unit B

West Seattle Townhouse - Available January 7th! You will love living in this stunning 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome located in the heart of the North Admiral District! The main floor bedroom opens to fully fenced patio-perfect for dining, practicing yoga, or just relaxing. A full bathroom with high energy efficient washer and dryer makes this a great guest suite. Main floor has cozy gas fireplace with dining area and a fabulous chef's kitchen with stainless appliances and a gas stove. Upstairs includes the loft style master bedroom suite with a full bathroom and plenty of closet space. You have the best that West Seattle has to offer; walk South a few blocks to Mio Posto, Admiral Theatre and Metropolitan Market or head North just a few blocks to Alki Beach, Salty's, West Seattle Water Taxi and Amazon Commuter bus. Everything is in close proximity! One small dog under 25 lbs. is welcome with $500 pet deposit. No cats and no smokers. Easy commute to Amazon, Downtown Seattle and Microsoft Connector close by! One off street parking spot included.



To schedule a viewing of this lovely townhouse, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575



