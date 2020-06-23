All apartments in Seattle
1717 18th Ave Unit C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1717 18th Ave Unit C

1717 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1717 18th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Home in Ideal Capitol Hill Location! 96 Walkscore! - You'll love living in this beautiful, move in ready townhouse!

The main floor and living area boast an open floor plan featuring hardwoods, gas fireplace, a beautiful, modern kitchen with stainless appliances, including a gas range! A spacious half bath completes this perfect hosting space. Upstairs you'll find the two expansive bedrooms, linked with a jack and jill bathroom, equipped with double sinks and linen closet. Both bedrooms on this floor offer vaulted ceilings and the laundry is conveniently located between them. There is a third smaller room on the ground floor that would be perfect for an office space, with access to the private patio area.

Walk out your door to all Capitol Hill has to offer! You'll find Trader Joe's, Safeway, and countless restaurant/bars a 5 minute walk away, with the Pike/Pine corridor at your doorstep.

~Utilities paid by tenant
~12-month lease or longer
~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent will apply.Pet Screening is required.
~ Showing by appointment only. Please click the contact icon to schedule a showing.
?~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
?~$40.00 Application fee per applicant?
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.?
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~ View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com

(RLNE4679114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

