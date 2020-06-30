All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 11 2020 at 2:46 PM

1708 Melrose Ave

1708 Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Melrose Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Perfect Capitol Hill location near Downtown! Melrose Condominiums are conveniently situated near Denny Way on vibrant Capitol Hill near a wide array of restaurants, coffee shops, cafes, shopping and more! Easy access to Downtown, South Lake Union and I-5! This spacious 2-bedroom condo features direct elevator access into the unit, a gas tiled fireplace, large windows and ample natural light, open floor-plan, and gleaming hardwood floors thru-out. Water, sewer, garbage and gas are included in the rent, plus one parking space with room for an additional motorcycle or moped and convenient overhead storage. SMALL PETS case by case. Contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.

Terms: 12 month lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. Security deposit equal to 1 months rent. HOA move-in fee may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Melrose Ave have any available units?
1708 Melrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Melrose Ave have?
Some of 1708 Melrose Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Melrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Melrose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Melrose Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Melrose Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Melrose Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Melrose Ave offers parking.
Does 1708 Melrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Melrose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Melrose Ave have a pool?
No, 1708 Melrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Melrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 1708 Melrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Melrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Melrose Ave has units with dishwashers.

