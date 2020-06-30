1708 Melrose Ave

Amenities

Perfect Capitol Hill location near Downtown! Melrose Condominiums are conveniently situated near Denny Way on vibrant Capitol Hill near a wide array of restaurants, coffee shops, cafes, shopping and more! Easy access to Downtown, South Lake Union and I-5! This spacious 2-bedroom condo features direct elevator access into the unit, a gas tiled fireplace, large windows and ample natural light, open floor-plan, and gleaming hardwood floors thru-out. Water, sewer, garbage and gas are included in the rent, plus one parking space with room for an additional motorcycle or moped and convenient overhead storage. SMALL PETS case by case. Contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.



Terms: 12 month lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. Security deposit equal to 1 months rent. HOA move-in fee may apply.