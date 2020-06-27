17 W Mercer St #307

Amenities

Tribeca Condominiums ~ Queen Anne, Uptown - Available Now - Stylish two bedroom condo for lease at the Tribeca Condominiums in Lower Queen Anne! Walk to everything...Seattle Center, trendy restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bus lines, grocery stores, entertainment, and sporting events! Enjoy a quick commute to Amazon campus, Downtown Seattle, and South Lake Union. Rooftop deck with sweeping views of the Space Needle. Third (top) floor unit with one reserved space in secured parking area. Wood floors, stainless appliances, granite counters, gas range, and a fireplace for those cold nights. Wall of windows in the living room and room for dining. Bedrooms feature walk-in closets and separate bathrooms with tiled showers. In-unit laundry room with washer/dryer. Small dog (under 30 lbs) okay with owner approval. Sorry, no smokers.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



No Cats Allowed



