Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

17 W Mercer St #307

17 W Mercer St · No Longer Available
Location

17 W Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tribeca Condominiums ~ Queen Anne, Uptown - Available Now - Stylish two bedroom condo for lease at the Tribeca Condominiums in Lower Queen Anne! Walk to everything...Seattle Center, trendy restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bus lines, grocery stores, entertainment, and sporting events! Enjoy a quick commute to Amazon campus, Downtown Seattle, and South Lake Union. Rooftop deck with sweeping views of the Space Needle. Third (top) floor unit with one reserved space in secured parking area. Wood floors, stainless appliances, granite counters, gas range, and a fireplace for those cold nights. Wall of windows in the living room and room for dining. Bedrooms feature walk-in closets and separate bathrooms with tiled showers. In-unit laundry room with washer/dryer. Small dog (under 30 lbs) okay with owner approval. Sorry, no smokers.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #queenannerentals #seattleforlease

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5062192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 W Mercer St #307 have any available units?
17 W Mercer St #307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 W Mercer St #307 have?
Some of 17 W Mercer St #307's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 W Mercer St #307 currently offering any rent specials?
17 W Mercer St #307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 W Mercer St #307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 W Mercer St #307 is pet friendly.
Does 17 W Mercer St #307 offer parking?
Yes, 17 W Mercer St #307 offers parking.
Does 17 W Mercer St #307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 W Mercer St #307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 W Mercer St #307 have a pool?
No, 17 W Mercer St #307 does not have a pool.
Does 17 W Mercer St #307 have accessible units?
No, 17 W Mercer St #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 17 W Mercer St #307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 W Mercer St #307 does not have units with dishwashers.
