in unit laundry parking coffee bar fireplace carpet

1629 Queen Anne Ave N #302 Available 08/21/19 1629 Condominiums - Queen Anne - Available 8/21! Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo perched perfectly atop one of Seattle's favorite neighborhoods, Queen Anne. Cozy up to your fireplace during the colder months. Bright living space allows cheerful enjoyment all year round. Comfortable carpeted flooring throughout. Washer/Dryer are located inside home.

Walk out your front door to coffee shops, restaurants, boutiques, Trader Joes, and more. Easy access to all freeways, Hwy 99, Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union. Parking and storage spaces, basic cable and Water/Sewer/Garbage are all included in monthly rent.

Please, no pets and no smoking.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - netanya@avenueonresidential.com, 206-465-7594.



No Pets Allowed



