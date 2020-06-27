All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

1629 Queen Anne Ave N #302

1629 Queen Anne Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

1629 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
coffee bar
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
1629 Queen Anne Ave N #302 Available 08/21/19 1629 Condominiums - Queen Anne - Available 8/21! Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo perched perfectly atop one of Seattle's favorite neighborhoods, Queen Anne. Cozy up to your fireplace during the colder months. Bright living space allows cheerful enjoyment all year round. Comfortable carpeted flooring throughout. Washer/Dryer are located inside home.
Walk out your front door to coffee shops, restaurants, boutiques, Trader Joes, and more. Easy access to all freeways, Hwy 99, Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union. Parking and storage spaces, basic cable and Water/Sewer/Garbage are all included in monthly rent.
Please, no pets and no smoking.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - netanya@avenueonresidential.com, 206-465-7594.

#QueenAnne #AvenueOneResidential #QueenAnneRental #RentQueenAnne

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5045192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

