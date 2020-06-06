Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly alarm system parking garage

1602 NE 137th St Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Updated Light-Filled 2 Bed/1 Bath Home! - Remodeled Olympic Hills home on large lot available!



Walk in the entrance to your light-filled living room with a wood fire place to keep you cozy on fall nights. This is directly connected to your open concept kitchen filled with recently installed stainless steel appliances.



The home has two bedrooms with an additional bonus office room. Beautifully remodeled bathroom with walk-in shower. Washer and dryer in-unit.



Walk outside to your private patio and large, open yard. Park in the attached one car garage, driveway, or street. Just two blocks from Jackson Park, three blocks from groceries, and close to I-5 to quickly head south downtown or north to get out of the city for the weekend.



Contact Heather by text at (414) 704-8212 or email at heather@northpacificproperties.com to schedule a showing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5161360)