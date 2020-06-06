All apartments in Seattle
1602 NE 137th St

1602 Northeast 137th Street · (414) 704-8212
Location

1602 Northeast 137th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1602 NE 137th St · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
1602 NE 137th St Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Updated Light-Filled 2 Bed/1 Bath Home! - Remodeled Olympic Hills home on large lot available!

Walk in the entrance to your light-filled living room with a wood fire place to keep you cozy on fall nights. This is directly connected to your open concept kitchen filled with recently installed stainless steel appliances.

The home has two bedrooms with an additional bonus office room. Beautifully remodeled bathroom with walk-in shower. Washer and dryer in-unit.

Walk outside to your private patio and large, open yard. Park in the attached one car garage, driveway, or street. Just two blocks from Jackson Park, three blocks from groceries, and close to I-5 to quickly head south downtown or north to get out of the city for the weekend.

Contact Heather by text at (414) 704-8212 or email at heather@northpacificproperties.com to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5161360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 NE 137th St have any available units?
1602 NE 137th St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 NE 137th St have?
Some of 1602 NE 137th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 NE 137th St currently offering any rent specials?
1602 NE 137th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 NE 137th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 NE 137th St is pet friendly.
Does 1602 NE 137th St offer parking?
Yes, 1602 NE 137th St offers parking.
Does 1602 NE 137th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1602 NE 137th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 NE 137th St have a pool?
No, 1602 NE 137th St does not have a pool.
Does 1602 NE 137th St have accessible units?
No, 1602 NE 137th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 NE 137th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 NE 137th St does not have units with dishwashers.
