1556 Northwest 62nd Street

Welcome home to elegant luxury! This ultra-modern, nearly new townhome is ready made for easy urban living in the Heart of Ballard. Claim your own Roof Top Deck with Mountain and City views!



Located near Downtown Ballard, this gorgeous gem features over 1,000 sq. ft. of sleek, clean lines with plenty of natural light throughout. Large windows and plenty of recessed lighting ensure year-round brightness, and the soft neutral color palette provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.



The Chef’s Dream gourmet kitchen caters to the master chef in you, making cooking up a storm easy with high-end appliances, including fabulous Bertazzoni and Liebherr luxury appliances. The fresh, OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN is perfect for ENTERTAINING! When sunny days beckon, gather friends and family on the stunning ROOFTOP DECK with Mountain and City VIEWS – the perfect spot for relaxing and enjoying the sun!



When your day is done, head upstairs to your PRIVATE in-city retreat: a spacious ELEGANT MASTER SUITE with plenty of closet space, and 5-Piece SPA-LIKE Jack-and Jill BATH complete with a gorgeous walk-in RAIN SHOWER.



Close to Downtown Ballard, Shopping, Parks, Restaurants, and all that Ballard has to offer. Easy access to Transit and highways for trouble free commutes. A Must See to Appreciate – don’t miss your opportunity to enjoy Contemporary and Comfortable Living at its Finest!



FEATURES:



• 2 bedrooms, 1.25 baths in 1,074 sq. ft. of luxurious living!

• Private rooftop deck w/Panoramic Views

• Large Windows for Bright, Natural Light

• Plenty of Recessed Lighting for Year-Round Brightness

• Airy OPEN FLOOR PLAN

• Designer Touches Throughout

• Gleaming Hardwoods, Fresh Tile, and Plush Carpets

• Gorgeous Energy Efficient Chef’s Kitchen

• Bertazzoni Stainless Steel Appliances and Liebherr Refrigerator

• Tons of Designer Cabinets for great storage

• Quartz counters w/ granite tile full-height backsplash

• Convenient Guest Powder Room on main level

• Bright, Spacious Master Suite w/ plenty of closet space

• 5-Piece Spa-like Jack-and-Jill bath w/ large custom-tiled walk-in Rain Shower

• 2nd large, airy bedroom on top level

• Separate Laundry Area w/ Stacking Front-Loading Washer and Dryer

• Ductless Heat Pump – Mini Split for year-round comfort

• Efficient on-demand tankless water heater

• AIR CONDITIONING!

• 1-car attached finished garage

• Year-round yard maintenance included

• Walk Score = 90: This is a walker’s paradise – daily errands don't require a car

• Bike Score = 79: Very Bikeable; iconvenient to use a bike for most trips.



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval.

First month and security deposit. Terms Negotiable!!



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,990, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,990, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.