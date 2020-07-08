All apartments in Seattle
1556 Northwest 62nd Street

1556 Northeast 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1556 Northeast 62nd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome home to elegant luxury! This ultra-modern, nearly new townhome is ready made for easy urban living in the Heart of Ballard. Claim your own Roof Top Deck with Mountain and City views!

Located near Downtown Ballard, this gorgeous gem features over 1,000 sq. ft. of sleek, clean lines with plenty of natural light throughout. Large windows and plenty of recessed lighting ensure year-round brightness, and the soft neutral color palette provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.

The Chef’s Dream gourmet kitchen caters to the master chef in you, making cooking up a storm easy with high-end appliances, including fabulous Bertazzoni and Liebherr luxury appliances. The fresh, OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN is perfect for ENTERTAINING! When sunny days beckon, gather friends and family on the stunning ROOFTOP DECK with Mountain and City VIEWS – the perfect spot for relaxing and enjoying the sun!

When your day is done, head upstairs to your PRIVATE in-city retreat: a spacious ELEGANT MASTER SUITE with plenty of closet space, and 5-Piece SPA-LIKE Jack-and Jill BATH complete with a gorgeous walk-in RAIN SHOWER.

Close to Downtown Ballard, Shopping, Parks, Restaurants, and all that Ballard has to offer. Easy access to Transit and highways for trouble free commutes. A Must See to Appreciate – don’t miss your opportunity to enjoy Contemporary and Comfortable Living at its Finest!

FEATURES:

• 2 bedrooms, 1.25 baths in 1,074 sq. ft. of luxurious living!
• Private rooftop deck w/Panoramic Views
• Large Windows for Bright, Natural Light
• Plenty of Recessed Lighting for Year-Round Brightness
• Airy OPEN FLOOR PLAN
• Designer Touches Throughout
• Gleaming Hardwoods, Fresh Tile, and Plush Carpets
• Gorgeous Energy Efficient Chef’s Kitchen
• Bertazzoni Stainless Steel Appliances and Liebherr Refrigerator
• Tons of Designer Cabinets for great storage
• Quartz counters w/ granite tile full-height backsplash
• Convenient Guest Powder Room on main level
• Bright, Spacious Master Suite w/ plenty of closet space
• 5-Piece Spa-like Jack-and-Jill bath w/ large custom-tiled walk-in Rain Shower
• 2nd large, airy bedroom on top level
• Separate Laundry Area w/ Stacking Front-Loading Washer and Dryer
• Ductless Heat Pump – Mini Split for year-round comfort
• Efficient on-demand tankless water heater
• AIR CONDITIONING!
• 1-car attached finished garage
• Year-round yard maintenance included
• Walk Score = 90: This is a walker’s paradise – daily errands don't require a car
• Bike Score = 79: Very Bikeable; iconvenient to use a bike for most trips.

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval.
First month and security deposit. Terms Negotiable!!

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,990, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,990, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1556 Northwest 62nd Street have any available units?
1556 Northwest 62nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1556 Northwest 62nd Street have?
Some of 1556 Northwest 62nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1556 Northwest 62nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1556 Northwest 62nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1556 Northwest 62nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1556 Northwest 62nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1556 Northwest 62nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1556 Northwest 62nd Street offers parking.
Does 1556 Northwest 62nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1556 Northwest 62nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1556 Northwest 62nd Street have a pool?
No, 1556 Northwest 62nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1556 Northwest 62nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1556 Northwest 62nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1556 Northwest 62nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1556 Northwest 62nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

