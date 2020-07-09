All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:54 PM

1538 NE 92nd St

1538 Northeast 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1538 Northeast 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8cb52ee037 ----
Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uv_Nw7WiJsw
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/8cb52ee037
Light filled 2 story home in Maple Leaf just 1 block from 15th. Home includes 3 bedrooms den/bonus room, 2 bathrooms, good sized eat in kitchen , fireplace in living room & 2 large decks. Hard wood floor through out main level. All Appliances included. Close to busline.
1st, last, & security deposit required. Application fee is $45 per adult.

HeatingFuels: Electric
HeatingSystems: Baseboard, ForcedAir
Num parking spaces: 2
RoofTypes: Composition
ViewTypes: Territorial

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 NE 92nd St have any available units?
1538 NE 92nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1538 NE 92nd St have?
Some of 1538 NE 92nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 NE 92nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1538 NE 92nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 NE 92nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1538 NE 92nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1538 NE 92nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1538 NE 92nd St offers parking.
Does 1538 NE 92nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 NE 92nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 NE 92nd St have a pool?
No, 1538 NE 92nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1538 NE 92nd St have accessible units?
No, 1538 NE 92nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 NE 92nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1538 NE 92nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

