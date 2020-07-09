1538 NE 92nd St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8cb52ee037 ----

Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uv_Nw7WiJsw

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/8cb52ee037

Light filled 2 story home in Maple Leaf just 1 block from 15th. Home includes 3 bedrooms den/bonus room, 2 bathrooms, good sized eat in kitchen , fireplace in living room & 2 large decks. Hard wood floor through out main level. All Appliances included. Close to busline.

1st, last, & security deposit required. Application fee is $45 per adult.



HeatingFuels: Electric

HeatingSystems: Baseboard, ForcedAir

Num parking spaces: 2

RoofTypes: Composition

ViewTypes: Territorial