CREW APARTMENTS

8228 Green Lake Drive North · (833) 338-7183
Location

8228 Green Lake Drive North, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 437 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 513 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from CREW APARTMENTS.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Our apartments in Green Lake, Washington are located in one of Seattle’s most sought-after neighborhoods. It’s a great place to walk, to bike, to meet people and make friends. People come from all over the city to walk, run, bike or rollerblade around the Lake’s 3.3-mile paved pathway. Two swimming beaches, sports courts, and boat and paddleboard rental make it easy to get out on the lake and enjoy even more fun.

CREW Apartments in Green Lake, Seattle is located in the most convenient spot! The lake is ringed by small boutiques, bars, bistros, restaurants and coffee shops. And just a block or two away, the atmosphere transitions to quiet, Seattle craftsman-style residential neighborhoods.

Now, we are proud to announce that CREW is now open and leasing! Our well-designed 70-unit apartment community will be located at the northwest corner of Green Lake Park. Picture your new life. Walking to meet friends at Green Lake. Enjoying a morning paddle around the Lake or boarding the RAPIDRIDE

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $31 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $150/month. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does CREW APARTMENTS have any available units?
CREW APARTMENTS has 3 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does CREW APARTMENTS have?
Some of CREW APARTMENTS's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is CREW APARTMENTS currently offering any rent specials?
CREW APARTMENTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is CREW APARTMENTS pet-friendly?
Yes, CREW APARTMENTS is pet friendly.
Does CREW APARTMENTS offer parking?
Yes, CREW APARTMENTS offers parking.
Does CREW APARTMENTS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, CREW APARTMENTS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does CREW APARTMENTS have a pool?
No, CREW APARTMENTS does not have a pool.
Does CREW APARTMENTS have accessible units?
Yes, CREW APARTMENTS has accessible units.
Does CREW APARTMENTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, CREW APARTMENTS has units with dishwashers.
