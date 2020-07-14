Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse coffee bar elevator parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

Our apartments in Green Lake, Washington are located in one of Seattle’s most sought-after neighborhoods. It’s a great place to walk, to bike, to meet people and make friends. People come from all over the city to walk, run, bike or rollerblade around the Lake’s 3.3-mile paved pathway. Two swimming beaches, sports courts, and boat and paddleboard rental make it easy to get out on the lake and enjoy even more fun.



CREW Apartments in Green Lake, Seattle is located in the most convenient spot! The lake is ringed by small boutiques, bars, bistros, restaurants and coffee shops. And just a block or two away, the atmosphere transitions to quiet, Seattle craftsman-style residential neighborhoods.



Now, we are proud to announce that CREW is now open and leasing! Our well-designed 70-unit apartment community will be located at the northwest corner of Green Lake Park. Picture your new life. Walking to meet friends at Green Lake. Enjoying a morning paddle around the Lake or boarding the RAPIDRIDE