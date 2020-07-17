All apartments in Seattle
1518 NW 87th St

1518 NW 87th St · (253) 214-7423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1518 NW 87th St, Seattle, WA 98117
Crown Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1518 NW 87th St · Avail. now

$3,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious Townhome - Remarkably modern, new, and move-in ready, this 3BR/3BA, 1,748 sqft townhome conveys seasoned sophistication with a youthful vibe! Distinctly west coast in style, the sleek exterior is saturated in gray hues and wood tones, while the glass panel front door adds a rustic and daring edge. Stunning with high vaulted ceilings, the entryway dazzles while also serving as flex space or an office! Located on the first floor, the open floor plan sizzles with style and invites entertaining with a mod staircase and luminous windows! Tantalize and entice guests with sumptuous appetizers made in your polished kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, deep-toned minimalistic cabinetry, posh backsplash, gas range, and breakfast bar! Venture to the second floor to find two generously sized bedrooms, a swanky bathroom, laundry room and a sizeable hallway! Advance to the third floor to discover office space, a playful rooftop patio, and the sequestered master bedroom, complete with a luxurious en suite and upscale closet! Other features: 1-designated parking spot, street parking, top-of-the-line finishes, and more!

**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit.**
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 07/17

#5050 www.rent253.com

(RLNE5891639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 NW 87th St have any available units?
1518 NW 87th St has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 NW 87th St have?
Some of 1518 NW 87th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 NW 87th St currently offering any rent specials?
1518 NW 87th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 NW 87th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 NW 87th St is pet friendly.
Does 1518 NW 87th St offer parking?
Yes, 1518 NW 87th St offers parking.
Does 1518 NW 87th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 NW 87th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 NW 87th St have a pool?
No, 1518 NW 87th St does not have a pool.
Does 1518 NW 87th St have accessible units?
No, 1518 NW 87th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 NW 87th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 NW 87th St does not have units with dishwashers.
