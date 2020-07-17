1518 NW 87th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Spacious Townhome - Remarkably modern, new, and move-in ready, this 3BR/3BA, 1,748 sqft townhome conveys seasoned sophistication with a youthful vibe! Distinctly west coast in style, the sleek exterior is saturated in gray hues and wood tones, while the glass panel front door adds a rustic and daring edge. Stunning with high vaulted ceilings, the entryway dazzles while also serving as flex space or an office! Located on the first floor, the open floor plan sizzles with style and invites entertaining with a mod staircase and luminous windows! Tantalize and entice guests with sumptuous appetizers made in your polished kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, deep-toned minimalistic cabinetry, posh backsplash, gas range, and breakfast bar! Venture to the second floor to find two generously sized bedrooms, a swanky bathroom, laundry room and a sizeable hallway! Advance to the third floor to discover office space, a playful rooftop patio, and the sequestered master bedroom, complete with a luxurious en suite and upscale closet! Other features: 1-designated parking spot, street parking, top-of-the-line finishes, and more!



**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit.**

Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: 07/17



#5050 www.rent253.com



(RLNE5891639)