Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

1455 E Harrison St - C6 Available 03/18/19 Renovated 1 bedroom Townhome Loft in Capitol Hill!! - A Spacious 1 bedroom Townhome Loft in Capitol Hill!!



Don't miss this chance to live in a 2 story 1 bedroom Loft that has been renovated. This home is walking distance to all your needs in Capitol Hill. 15th Street offers everything from amazing restaurants, bars, coffee houses, grocery stores and the famous Bakery Nouveau. This home is priced at $2045.00 at 1100 square feet. Parking is provided and priced at $125.00 per month.



Amenities of Apartments:



-Spacious loft space with Tall Ceilings

-Wood Plank Flooring throughout downstairs

-New Counters and appliances in Kitchen

-Ultra Quiet and efficient dishwasher

-LED lighting in most of unit, saves energy

-Easy access to downtown, amazon, link light rail, metro busses, I-5, I-90 and SR-520

-Cats are welcome with additional deposit!! No Dogs!!



Please reach out if you are interested in touring this home. This unit may not last long. You can text Christian at 206.931.9724 info or email at christian@guidepm.com .



***We always ask to make sure you bring your checkbook with you if you plan on moving forward with the rental of the unit. We require a $500 Holding deposit along with a signed holding agreement that lets me start your application process and remove the unit off the market****



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4757007)