All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1455 E Harrison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1455 E Harrison St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1455 E Harrison St

1455 East Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1455 East Harrison Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Broadway

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1455 E Harrison St - C6 Available 03/18/19 Renovated 1 bedroom Townhome Loft in Capitol Hill!! - A Spacious 1 bedroom Townhome Loft in Capitol Hill!!

Don't miss this chance to live in a 2 story 1 bedroom Loft that has been renovated. This home is walking distance to all your needs in Capitol Hill. 15th Street offers everything from amazing restaurants, bars, coffee houses, grocery stores and the famous Bakery Nouveau. This home is priced at $2045.00 at 1100 square feet. Parking is provided and priced at $125.00 per month.

Amenities of Apartments:

-Spacious loft space with Tall Ceilings
-Wood Plank Flooring throughout downstairs
-New Counters and appliances in Kitchen
-Ultra Quiet and efficient dishwasher
-LED lighting in most of unit, saves energy
-Easy access to downtown, amazon, link light rail, metro busses, I-5, I-90 and SR-520
-Cats are welcome with additional deposit!! No Dogs!!

Please reach out if you are interested in touring this home. This unit may not last long. You can text Christian at 206.931.9724 info or email at christian@guidepm.com .

***We always ask to make sure you bring your checkbook with you if you plan on moving forward with the rental of the unit. We require a $500 Holding deposit along with a signed holding agreement that lets me start your application process and remove the unit off the market****

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4757007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 E Harrison St have any available units?
1455 E Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1455 E Harrison St have?
Some of 1455 E Harrison St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1455 E Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
1455 E Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 E Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1455 E Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 1455 E Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 1455 E Harrison St offers parking.
Does 1455 E Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1455 E Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 E Harrison St have a pool?
No, 1455 E Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 1455 E Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 1455 E Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 E Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1455 E Harrison St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Danforth
1425 Spring Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Sitka
1225 East Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98102
The Cobb
1301 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Helios
1600 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101
708 Uptown
708 6th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University