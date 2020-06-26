Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1431 NW 63rd St. #B Available 09/03/19 Gorgeous Newer 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Ballard FOR RENT!! - This is a beautiful, light-filled home! You are right in the heart of Ballard, so leave your car at home and walk to restaurants, shopping and parks! Some of the many features include hardwood floors on main level, tile entry hall, cozy gas fireplace, attached one-car garage, vaulted ceilings and tons of closet/storage space. Large kitchen has gas range, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and slab granite counters. Upper level features TWO master suites, each with their own full bathroom! Lower (entry) level has a half bath and a 3rd bedroom with walk-out patio/yard area, which is fully fenced. There is also a half bath on main level. Make an appointment to view this spectacular home today!



FOR APPLICANTS ON CITY OF SEATTLE PROPERTIES:



Per Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords, property managers, screening companies etc. are prohibited from requiring disclosure or asking about criminal history. We will not pull criminal history on any applicants for Seattle properties, therefore we will not reject an applicant or take adverse action based on arrest records, conviction records or criminal history, except for sex offender registry information. However, we may only take adverse action in regards to sex registry information if the conviction occurred when the person was an adult and only if there are legitimate business reasons as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.025.A.4 and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



Seattle Property Applicants are subject to the First-in-Time ordinance per SMC 14.08.50.



TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!



PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.



RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.



HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.



INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF APPROVAL: Take a moment to introduce yourself and your story at www.RentMyWay.com. Your unique URL can be shared with our staff, landlords and other property managers nationwide.



SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.



PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. All pets must be screened (additional screening charge applies)



MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.



SEATTLE PROPERTY MOVE IN COSTS: Security deposit, pet deposits, non-refundable fees and last months rent may be paid in installments per Seattle Municipal Code 7.24.



(RLNE5113130)