All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1431 NW 63rd St. #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1431 NW 63rd St. #B
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

1431 NW 63rd St. #B

1431 Northwest 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1431 Northwest 63rd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1431 NW 63rd St. #B Available 09/03/19 Gorgeous Newer 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Ballard FOR RENT!! - This is a beautiful, light-filled home! You are right in the heart of Ballard, so leave your car at home and walk to restaurants, shopping and parks! Some of the many features include hardwood floors on main level, tile entry hall, cozy gas fireplace, attached one-car garage, vaulted ceilings and tons of closet/storage space. Large kitchen has gas range, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and slab granite counters. Upper level features TWO master suites, each with their own full bathroom! Lower (entry) level has a half bath and a 3rd bedroom with walk-out patio/yard area, which is fully fenced. There is also a half bath on main level. Make an appointment to view this spectacular home today!

FOR APPLICANTS ON CITY OF SEATTLE PROPERTIES:

Per Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords, property managers, screening companies etc. are prohibited from requiring disclosure or asking about criminal history. We will not pull criminal history on any applicants for Seattle properties, therefore we will not reject an applicant or take adverse action based on arrest records, conviction records or criminal history, except for sex offender registry information. However, we may only take adverse action in regards to sex registry information if the conviction occurred when the person was an adult and only if there are legitimate business reasons as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.025.A.4 and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

Seattle Property Applicants are subject to the First-in-Time ordinance per SMC 14.08.50.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF APPROVAL: Take a moment to introduce yourself and your story at www.RentMyWay.com. Your unique URL can be shared with our staff, landlords and other property managers nationwide.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. All pets must be screened (additional screening charge applies)

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

SEATTLE PROPERTY MOVE IN COSTS: Security deposit, pet deposits, non-refundable fees and last months rent may be paid in installments per Seattle Municipal Code 7.24.

(RLNE5113130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 NW 63rd St. #B have any available units?
1431 NW 63rd St. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 NW 63rd St. #B have?
Some of 1431 NW 63rd St. #B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 NW 63rd St. #B currently offering any rent specials?
1431 NW 63rd St. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 NW 63rd St. #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 NW 63rd St. #B is pet friendly.
Does 1431 NW 63rd St. #B offer parking?
Yes, 1431 NW 63rd St. #B offers parking.
Does 1431 NW 63rd St. #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 NW 63rd St. #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 NW 63rd St. #B have a pool?
No, 1431 NW 63rd St. #B does not have a pool.
Does 1431 NW 63rd St. #B have accessible units?
No, 1431 NW 63rd St. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 NW 63rd St. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 NW 63rd St. #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University