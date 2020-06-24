All apartments in Seattle
1414 South Stevens Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:31 AM

1414 South Stevens Street

1414 South Stevens Street · No Longer Available
Location

1414 South Stevens Street, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
4 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house. Short walk to public transit, restaurant, bars, light rail and banks. Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit. $3295.00/mo, $2000.00 security deposit. Call Lincoln at 206-940-3892. Walk Score 80.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 South Stevens Street have any available units?
1414 South Stevens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 South Stevens Street have?
Some of 1414 South Stevens Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 South Stevens Street currently offering any rent specials?
1414 South Stevens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 South Stevens Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 South Stevens Street is pet friendly.
Does 1414 South Stevens Street offer parking?
Yes, 1414 South Stevens Street offers parking.
Does 1414 South Stevens Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 South Stevens Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 South Stevens Street have a pool?
No, 1414 South Stevens Street does not have a pool.
Does 1414 South Stevens Street have accessible units?
No, 1414 South Stevens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 South Stevens Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 South Stevens Street has units with dishwashers.
