Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

13751 Wayne Pl. N.

13751 Wayne Place North · No Longer Available
Location

13751 Wayne Place North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
13751 Wayne Pl. N. Available 06/01/20 Virtual Tour Available - In light of the current public health situation, virtual tours will be available.

Please follow this link for a video tour of the property: https://youtu.be/0eLfkkvC91c

Rare opportunity to rent a gorgeous house in a modern development in Seattle! This home is located at CITY 26, 3-star Built Green by Isola Homes. (Check out CITY 26 on Facebook, or Isola Homes, www.Isolahomes.com.) This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house features hardwood floors on main floor, modern fixtures, slab quartz counter tops, and gas fireplace. Spacious open 'great room' floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with huge walk-in pantry. Dining area walks out to fully fenced back yard. There is a large, attached two car garage, easily accessible to the kitchen. The upstairs features 4 large bedrooms, spa-inspired bathrooms, laundry room, and large landing, that could be used as a bonus space. Home has energy efficient heating and cooling system.
Located on a quiet street in Haller Lake neighborhood, (North Seattle), convenient to 1-5 and Highway 99, and close to Helene Madison Pool.

-Small pet(s) negotiable; $50/month extra will apply.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.
-Showings by appointment only and no application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property.
-All calls/e-mails will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required.
-The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be paid in installments if necessary (up to a maximum of six months)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13751 Wayne Pl. N. have any available units?
13751 Wayne Pl. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13751 Wayne Pl. N. have?
Some of 13751 Wayne Pl. N.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13751 Wayne Pl. N. currently offering any rent specials?
13751 Wayne Pl. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13751 Wayne Pl. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13751 Wayne Pl. N. is pet friendly.
Does 13751 Wayne Pl. N. offer parking?
Yes, 13751 Wayne Pl. N. offers parking.
Does 13751 Wayne Pl. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13751 Wayne Pl. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13751 Wayne Pl. N. have a pool?
Yes, 13751 Wayne Pl. N. has a pool.
Does 13751 Wayne Pl. N. have accessible units?
No, 13751 Wayne Pl. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 13751 Wayne Pl. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13751 Wayne Pl. N. does not have units with dishwashers.

