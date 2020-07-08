Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

13751 Wayne Pl. N. Available 06/01/20 Virtual Tour Available - In light of the current public health situation, virtual tours will be available.



Please follow this link for a video tour of the property: https://youtu.be/0eLfkkvC91c



Rare opportunity to rent a gorgeous house in a modern development in Seattle! This home is located at CITY 26, 3-star Built Green by Isola Homes. (Check out CITY 26 on Facebook, or Isola Homes, www.Isolahomes.com.) This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house features hardwood floors on main floor, modern fixtures, slab quartz counter tops, and gas fireplace. Spacious open 'great room' floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with huge walk-in pantry. Dining area walks out to fully fenced back yard. There is a large, attached two car garage, easily accessible to the kitchen. The upstairs features 4 large bedrooms, spa-inspired bathrooms, laundry room, and large landing, that could be used as a bonus space. Home has energy efficient heating and cooling system.

Located on a quiet street in Haller Lake neighborhood, (North Seattle), convenient to 1-5 and Highway 99, and close to Helene Madison Pool.



-Small pet(s) negotiable; $50/month extra will apply.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.

-Showings by appointment only and no application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property.

-All calls/e-mails will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required.

-The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be paid in installments if necessary (up to a maximum of six months)



(RLNE2004227)