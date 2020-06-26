All apartments in Seattle
13733 Wallingford Ave N
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:06 PM

13733 Wallingford Ave N

13733 Wallingford Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

13733 Wallingford Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/13733-wallingford-ave-n?p=Company

Updated 3 bedroom/2 bath rambler with attached garage. Living room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Mostly hardwood floors throughout the house. Updated Master bedroom (15x12) is carpeted with a walk in closet and beautiful master bath (clawfoot tub and separate shower) Remaining 2 bedrooms (11x12) with hardwood floors convenient to 2nd full bath. Gas heat, Fenced yard with storage shed.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13733 Wallingford Ave N have any available units?
13733 Wallingford Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13733 Wallingford Ave N have?
Some of 13733 Wallingford Ave N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13733 Wallingford Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
13733 Wallingford Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13733 Wallingford Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 13733 Wallingford Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 13733 Wallingford Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 13733 Wallingford Ave N offers parking.
Does 13733 Wallingford Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13733 Wallingford Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13733 Wallingford Ave N have a pool?
No, 13733 Wallingford Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 13733 Wallingford Ave N have accessible units?
No, 13733 Wallingford Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 13733 Wallingford Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 13733 Wallingford Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

