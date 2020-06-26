Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/13733-wallingford-ave-n?p=Company



Updated 3 bedroom/2 bath rambler with attached garage. Living room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Mostly hardwood floors throughout the house. Updated Master bedroom (15x12) is carpeted with a walk in closet and beautiful master bath (clawfoot tub and separate shower) Remaining 2 bedrooms (11x12) with hardwood floors convenient to 2nd full bath. Gas heat, Fenced yard with storage shed.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.