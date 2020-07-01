All apartments in Seattle
13730 15th Ave NE
13730 15th Ave NE

13730 15th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13730 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Virtual Tour Available Now...Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Great NE Seattle Location - https://youtu.be/-YhCKxmhugE https://youtu.be/HvgPJMwfPNU https://youtu.be/lKL9YR47M74

Incredible opportunity to lease a gorgeous two bedroom, two bathroom home at The Chambery Park Condominiums. This in-city but secluded community is rare to find so don't miss out on your opportunity to lease this incredible home. Over 1500 square feet of space with a huge living room, full kitchen and kitchen nook plus dining area, full bathroom next to second bedroom and a large master bedroom ensuite with walk in closet and built-ins.
This is a top floor home with vaulted ceilings, brazilian cherry hardwood floors, granite countertops, ceramic tiles and stainless steel appliances. Lots of windows to allow in a ton of natural light. A wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan are found in the living room. Full size washer/dryer plus utility sink in the hallway laundry room. You will love the amount of closet/storage space in this spacious home. Large balcony overlooking the enchanting pool area. Other amenities include fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse!
-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).
*No Pets
*$100 Utility Fee Per Month, 1st Occupant, Includes Water/Sewer/Garbage
*12 Month Lease Term

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5649669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13730 15th Ave NE have any available units?
13730 15th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13730 15th Ave NE have?
Some of 13730 15th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13730 15th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13730 15th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13730 15th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 13730 15th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 13730 15th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 13730 15th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 13730 15th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13730 15th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13730 15th Ave NE have a pool?
Yes, 13730 15th Ave NE has a pool.
Does 13730 15th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13730 15th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13730 15th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13730 15th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

