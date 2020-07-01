13730 15th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

Virtual Tour Available Now...Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Great NE Seattle Location - https://youtu.be/-YhCKxmhugE https://youtu.be/HvgPJMwfPNU https://youtu.be/lKL9YR47M74



Incredible opportunity to lease a gorgeous two bedroom, two bathroom home at The Chambery Park Condominiums. This in-city but secluded community is rare to find so don't miss out on your opportunity to lease this incredible home. Over 1500 square feet of space with a huge living room, full kitchen and kitchen nook plus dining area, full bathroom next to second bedroom and a large master bedroom ensuite with walk in closet and built-ins.

This is a top floor home with vaulted ceilings, brazilian cherry hardwood floors, granite countertops, ceramic tiles and stainless steel appliances. Lots of windows to allow in a ton of natural light. A wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan are found in the living room. Full size washer/dryer plus utility sink in the hallway laundry room. You will love the amount of closet/storage space in this spacious home. Large balcony overlooking the enchanting pool area. Other amenities include fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse!

-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).

*No Pets

*$100 Utility Fee Per Month, 1st Occupant, Includes Water/Sewer/Garbage

*12 Month Lease Term



