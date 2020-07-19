All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B

13726 Midvale Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

13726 Midvale Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B Available 07/01/19 Spacious Haller Lake Townhome - Enjoy the convenience of living in the Haller Lake neighborhood. This three-story home is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Seattle, but still offers easy access to all of the city's amenities, including great transportation options and high walking and biking scores. The main living area is on the middle of the three floors, and has beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. There are two bedrooms upstairs, including an en suite master, and a very private bedroom downstairs which is also en suite. The attached garage provides off-street parking plus ample storage. There's also a private patio area with plenty of room for container gardening and a gas grill.

- This is a strictly nonsmoking property.
- 12-month lease minimum.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
- Pet policy: one pet ok with owner approval. Pet rent will apply.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated over a maximum of six months.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management representative.
- Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system. View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

(RLNE4923167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B have any available units?
13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B have?
Some of 13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B offers parking.
Does 13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B have a pool?
No, 13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B have accessible units?
No, 13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
