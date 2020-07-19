Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13726 Midvale Ave N Unit B Available 07/01/19 Spacious Haller Lake Townhome - Enjoy the convenience of living in the Haller Lake neighborhood. This three-story home is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Seattle, but still offers easy access to all of the city's amenities, including great transportation options and high walking and biking scores. The main living area is on the middle of the three floors, and has beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. There are two bedrooms upstairs, including an en suite master, and a very private bedroom downstairs which is also en suite. The attached garage provides off-street parking plus ample storage. There's also a private patio area with plenty of room for container gardening and a gas grill.



- This is a strictly nonsmoking property.

- 12-month lease minimum.

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

- Pet policy: one pet ok with owner approval. Pet rent will apply.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated over a maximum of six months.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management representative.

- Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system. View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



(RLNE4923167)