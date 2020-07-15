All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 13715 Greenwood Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
13715 Greenwood Avenue North
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

13715 Greenwood Avenue North

13715 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Broadview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13715 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Broadview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATE 6/29: Monthly rent amount dropped!

Split-level townhome with 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom in Broadview. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, hardwood floors, newer stainless steel appliances, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Tenants responsible for utilities.

Fast access to I-5, minutes to downtown Seattle, the Eastside, Everett. Close to bus lines 5 and 345 stop #5580. 10 min walk to Rapid Ride E station. Close proximity to Shoreline Community College and North Seattle College.

Available starting early August.

$2,800/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required.
Cats and dogs allowed (less than 40 lbs, refundable pet security deposit of $500, monthly pet rent of $25/pet, limit of 2 pets).
No smoking or illegal usage of premises.

Interested?
Please fill out our pre-screening questionnaire at https://bit.ly/GreenwoodNScreen, we'll be in touch to set up a showing. Credit check, background check, and income check are required. Will also ask for prior landlord references. Screening fee for background/credit/income check is $56 by credit/debit card to the 3rd party, Alliance 2020. This money is not paid to YZJ Group LLC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13715 Greenwood Avenue North have any available units?
13715 Greenwood Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13715 Greenwood Avenue North have?
Some of 13715 Greenwood Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13715 Greenwood Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
13715 Greenwood Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13715 Greenwood Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 13715 Greenwood Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 13715 Greenwood Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 13715 Greenwood Avenue North offers parking.
Does 13715 Greenwood Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13715 Greenwood Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13715 Greenwood Avenue North have a pool?
No, 13715 Greenwood Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 13715 Greenwood Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 13715 Greenwood Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 13715 Greenwood Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13715 Greenwood Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North
Seattle, WA 98109
Franklin Station
2303 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Marlowe
1146 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University