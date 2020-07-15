13715 Greenwood Avenue North

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

UPDATE 6/29: Monthly rent amount dropped!



Split-level townhome with 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom in Broadview. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, hardwood floors, newer stainless steel appliances, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Tenants responsible for utilities.



Fast access to I-5, minutes to downtown Seattle, the Eastside, Everett. Close to bus lines 5 and 345 stop #5580. 10 min walk to Rapid Ride E station. Close proximity to Shoreline Community College and North Seattle College.



Available starting early August.



$2,800/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required.

Cats and dogs allowed (less than 40 lbs, refundable pet security deposit of $500, monthly pet rent of $25/pet, limit of 2 pets).

No smoking or illegal usage of premises.



Interested?

Please fill out our pre-screening questionnaire at https://bit.ly/GreenwoodNScreen, we'll be in touch to set up a showing. Credit check, background check, and income check are required. Will also ask for prior landlord references. Screening fee for background/credit/income check is $56 by credit/debit card to the 3rd party, Alliance 2020. This money is not paid to YZJ Group LLC.