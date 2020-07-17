13516 N Park Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Quiet NW Seattle house - perfect home office space - Property Id: 298160



Spacious single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on quiet cul-de-sac in Northwest Seattle adjacent to Bitter Lake. Cul-de-sac has predominately owner-occupied homes w/ mix of young families and long time homeowners. Perfect home office in large separate lower level family room. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Deck and nice backyard. Light-filled living room with territorial view and fireplace. Remodeled bathrooms. New washer/dryer. Single car garage with electric charging outlet and off-street parking for second car.

Convenient Location: Northwest Seattle just north of Greenwood. Easy access to I-5, Greenwood and Aurora. Direct access to downtown and South Lake Union on bus routes 5, Express 353 and Rapid E.

NOTE: Credit score 700+. Need 3X rent, please upload pay stub or bank statement or offer letter. Landlord does not require criminal background check nor answers to same on application, just mark, "No." False information on application will result in denial.

No Pets Allowed



