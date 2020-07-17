All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 13516 N Park Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
13516 N Park Ave N
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

13516 N Park Ave N

13516 North Park Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Bitter Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13516 North Park Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet NW Seattle house - perfect home office space - Property Id: 298160

Spacious single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on quiet cul-de-sac in Northwest Seattle adjacent to Bitter Lake. Cul-de-sac has predominately owner-occupied homes w/ mix of young families and long time homeowners. Perfect home office in large separate lower level family room. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Deck and nice backyard. Light-filled living room with territorial view and fireplace. Remodeled bathrooms. New washer/dryer. Single car garage with electric charging outlet and off-street parking for second car.
Convenient Location: Northwest Seattle just north of Greenwood. Easy access to I-5, Greenwood and Aurora. Direct access to downtown and South Lake Union on bus routes 5, Express 353 and Rapid E.
NOTE: Credit score 700+. Need 3X rent, please upload pay stub or bank statement or offer letter. Landlord does not require criminal background check nor answers to same on application, just mark, "No." False information on application will result in denial.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298160
Property Id 298160

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13516 N Park Ave N have any available units?
13516 N Park Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13516 N Park Ave N have?
Some of 13516 N Park Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13516 N Park Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
13516 N Park Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13516 N Park Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 13516 N Park Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 13516 N Park Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 13516 N Park Ave N offers parking.
Does 13516 N Park Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13516 N Park Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13516 N Park Ave N have a pool?
No, 13516 N Park Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 13516 N Park Ave N have accessible units?
No, 13516 N Park Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 13516 N Park Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13516 N Park Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Sunset Electric Apartments
1111 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University