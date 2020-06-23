13328 10th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport coffee bar on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Seattle One Story Next to Johnson Park and Golf Course - Charming home tucked on a sleepy street across from desirable Johnson Park in North Seattle. French doors lead to back deck, with fenced yard. Two large bedrooms, and one full bath. Efficient kitchen features all appliances including dishwasher, and separate laundry room with washer and dryer! Two storage outbuildings are off the carport. (Please note that fireplace in living room is not operational). Please note that smoking is not permitted; one small pet with additional deposit.



Schools in this area include St. Matthew Elementary, Seattle Jewish Community School, and North French School. It is near multiple grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants. This house is located with easy walking distance to North acres Park & Pinehurst Playground and has lots of additional parking.



Please contact the Property Manager at (206) 212-2244, or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com, to schedule a showing or with questions.



Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older



(RLNE4465425)