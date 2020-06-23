All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13328 10th Ave NE

13328 10th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13328 10th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Seattle One Story Next to Johnson Park and Golf Course - Charming home tucked on a sleepy street across from desirable Johnson Park in North Seattle. French doors lead to back deck, with fenced yard. Two large bedrooms, and one full bath. Efficient kitchen features all appliances including dishwasher, and separate laundry room with washer and dryer! Two storage outbuildings are off the carport. (Please note that fireplace in living room is not operational). Please note that smoking is not permitted; one small pet with additional deposit.

Schools in this area include St. Matthew Elementary, Seattle Jewish Community School, and North French School. It is near multiple grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants. This house is located with easy walking distance to North acres Park & Pinehurst Playground and has lots of additional parking.

Please contact the Property Manager at (206) 212-2244, or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com, to schedule a showing or with questions.

Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older

(RLNE4465425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

