1311 South McClellan Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome home to classic comfort! This 1909 beauty marries timeless architecture with modern convenience, creating a stylish, comfortable retreat. Located in a friendly neighborhood with Sound, City, and Mountain views, yet only minutes from the bustle of Downtown Seattle. A perfect blend of peaceful urban living and city excitement and convenience!



Large French-style windows leave living spaces awash in natural light. Gleaming floors add warmth and character, while the neutral color scheme provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.



An ultra-efficient, well-appointed Gourmet kitchen is custom made for indulging your inner chef. Summer is coming! A cozy back yard deck and stone patio provide a sunny spot for outdoor grilling - perfect for BBQ get-togethers! Got a crowd? Spacious living areas and a fully-fenced back yard are roomy enough for all!



When the day winds down, retreat to your spa, wrapped in custom tile. Soak in luxury or walk into the spacious shower to steam and unwind.



Centrally located with easy access to Downtown Seattle, minutes from I-90 for Eastside commutes, and only blocks from the Beacon Hill Light Rail station. Close to the market, coffee shops, gastropubs, restaurants, parks and the public library - all within walking/biking distance!



FEATURES:



• 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in 1570 sq ft of classic comfort!

• Sound, City, and Mountain Views!

• Large French-style windows for great natural light

• Generous overhead and recessed lighting for year-round brightness

• Tall airy ceilings from an era long past

• Gleaming floors, custom tile, and plush carpet

• Efficient, well-appointed kitchen w/plenty of cabinet space

• High quality stainless-steel appliances incl. gas range and state of the art Fisher Paykel refrigerator

• Butcher block counters w/ ceramic tile backsplash

• Integrated dining area off kitchen plus formal dining space

• Large, bright living/dining space - plenty of room for the crowd!

• Elegant main floor bath w/ walk-in rain shower and retro claw-foot soaking tub

• 2 bedrooms upstairs w/ vaulted ceilings

• Two additional bedrooms on main floor (or convert one to a great home office!)

• Extra main floor under-stair storage/closet

• Separate mud/laundry room with full-size washer and dryer

• Partially finished basement for great storage options

• Sunny back yard deck and patio - perfect for summer grilling!

• Off street parking from back alley

• Fully fenced back yard

• Immaculate landscaping w/year-round yard maintenance included

• Walk Score 84: Very walkable - most errands can be accomplished on foot

• Bike Score 85: Biking is convenient for most trips



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.