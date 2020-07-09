All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1311 South McClellan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1311 South McClellan Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

1311 South McClellan Street

1311 South Mcclellan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1311 South Mcclellan Street, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome home to classic comfort! This 1909 beauty marries timeless architecture with modern convenience, creating a stylish, comfortable retreat. Located in a friendly neighborhood with Sound, City, and Mountain views, yet only minutes from the bustle of Downtown Seattle. A perfect blend of peaceful urban living and city excitement and convenience!

Large French-style windows leave living spaces awash in natural light. Gleaming floors add warmth and character, while the neutral color scheme provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.

An ultra-efficient, well-appointed Gourmet kitchen is custom made for indulging your inner chef. Summer is coming! A cozy back yard deck and stone patio provide a sunny spot for outdoor grilling - perfect for BBQ get-togethers! Got a crowd? Spacious living areas and a fully-fenced back yard are roomy enough for all!

When the day winds down, retreat to your spa, wrapped in custom tile. Soak in luxury or walk into the spacious shower to steam and unwind.

Centrally located with easy access to Downtown Seattle, minutes from I-90 for Eastside commutes, and only blocks from the Beacon Hill Light Rail station. Close to the market, coffee shops, gastropubs, restaurants, parks and the public library - all within walking/biking distance!

FEATURES:

• 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in 1570 sq ft of classic comfort!
• Sound, City, and Mountain Views!
• Large French-style windows for great natural light
• Generous overhead and recessed lighting for year-round brightness
• Tall airy ceilings from an era long past
• Gleaming floors, custom tile, and plush carpet
• Efficient, well-appointed kitchen w/plenty of cabinet space
• High quality stainless-steel appliances incl. gas range and state of the art Fisher Paykel refrigerator
• Butcher block counters w/ ceramic tile backsplash
• Integrated dining area off kitchen plus formal dining space
• Large, bright living/dining space - plenty of room for the crowd!
• Elegant main floor bath w/ walk-in rain shower and retro claw-foot soaking tub
• 2 bedrooms upstairs w/ vaulted ceilings
• Two additional bedrooms on main floor (or convert one to a great home office!)
• Extra main floor under-stair storage/closet
• Separate mud/laundry room with full-size washer and dryer
• Partially finished basement for great storage options
• Sunny back yard deck and patio - perfect for summer grilling!
• Off street parking from back alley
• Fully fenced back yard
• Immaculate landscaping w/year-round yard maintenance included
• Walk Score 84: Very walkable - most errands can be accomplished on foot
• Bike Score 85: Biking is convenient for most trips

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 South McClellan Street have any available units?
1311 South McClellan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 South McClellan Street have?
Some of 1311 South McClellan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 South McClellan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1311 South McClellan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 South McClellan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 South McClellan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1311 South McClellan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1311 South McClellan Street offers parking.
Does 1311 South McClellan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 South McClellan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 South McClellan Street have a pool?
No, 1311 South McClellan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1311 South McClellan Street have accessible units?
No, 1311 South McClellan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 South McClellan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 South McClellan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Element 42
2641 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98115
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Roy Street Apartments
100 Roy Street
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University