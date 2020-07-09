All apartments in Seattle
13038 10th Ave NE
13038 10th Ave NE

13038 10th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13038 10th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A large patio greets you in this spacious remodel perched above the street in Jackson Park. Refinished hardwoods throughout the main floor with large tile floors in the kitchen. 2 huge living areas for entertaining, and chef''s kitchen with luxury stainless steel appliances. A classic marble bathroom with double vanities and walk in shower are just outside the huge master bedroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms up are complemented by a another bath with penny tile floors that tie in the original tile and white subway tile surround the shower keeping with the original details. A wine cellar storage area and laundry area in with side by side front loading washer and dryer complete the downstairs. Massive windows throughout the main floor let plenty of light in and provide a view into the well maintained and spacious yard. Planting boxes anchor the south side of the house that get''s flooded with sunlight for easy growing. A 2 car garage in back at the end of the alley provides ample parking and storage. Near bus lines, and only minutes to the freeway and Jackson Golf course

Combined Tenant Income must earn 3 times the rental price. $180 of deposit non refundable. Tenant must obtain rental insurance prior to move in. No Smoking in the house.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13038 10th Ave NE have any available units?
13038 10th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13038 10th Ave NE have?
Some of 13038 10th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13038 10th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13038 10th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13038 10th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 13038 10th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 13038 10th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 13038 10th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 13038 10th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13038 10th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13038 10th Ave NE have a pool?
Yes, 13038 10th Ave NE has a pool.
Does 13038 10th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13038 10th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13038 10th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13038 10th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

