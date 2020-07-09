13038 10th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

A large patio greets you in this spacious remodel perched above the street in Jackson Park. Refinished hardwoods throughout the main floor with large tile floors in the kitchen. 2 huge living areas for entertaining, and chef''s kitchen with luxury stainless steel appliances. A classic marble bathroom with double vanities and walk in shower are just outside the huge master bedroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms up are complemented by a another bath with penny tile floors that tie in the original tile and white subway tile surround the shower keeping with the original details. A wine cellar storage area and laundry area in with side by side front loading washer and dryer complete the downstairs. Massive windows throughout the main floor let plenty of light in and provide a view into the well maintained and spacious yard. Planting boxes anchor the south side of the house that get''s flooded with sunlight for easy growing. A 2 car garage in back at the end of the alley provides ample parking and storage. Near bus lines, and only minutes to the freeway and Jackson Golf course



Combined Tenant Income must earn 3 times the rental price. $180 of deposit non refundable. Tenant must obtain rental insurance prior to move in. No Smoking in the house.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5223922)