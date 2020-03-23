All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 29 2019 at 2:53 PM

1302 30th Avenue South

1302 30th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1302 30th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to live in coveted Leschi, perched over Lake Washington. Superbly executed by Isola Homes, Seattle’s Premier Building of Urban Core Communities, this AIR CONDITIONED gem is a short walk from Lake Washington and is surrounded by some of Seattle's most acclaimed parks.

Spacious, airy, and light-filled, this quiet escape was stylishly built with a PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK ideal for summer grilling and TWO PRIVATE BALCONIES, perfect for gazing at the stairs and taking in the fresh lake breezes. Designed with soaring windows and abundant ceiling light for year-round brightness, this home is appointed with every modern convenience and finished with clean lines, crisp finishes, a light color palette, and luxurious materials in every room!

Share drinks and conversation while grilling your favorite cuts on your fabulous roof-top deck as you watch the fireworks. Unexpected rain! Escape to the open entertainment floor and stay at the center of the action while you prepare sumptuous feasts in your gourmet kitchen.

When your day winds down, retreat to your private 3rd floor master suite, complete with two spacious walk-in closets, and spa-like master bath with dual vanity and enormous walk-in shower, peacefully removed from the gorgeously appointed ground floor bedrooms and bath. Gaze over Lake Union from your bed or from your own private master balcony.

Located in highly desired Leschi, just blocks from Lake Washington, and Leschi, Frink, and Judkins Parks. Minutes from Downtown Seattle for world-class restaurants and shopping. Easy access to freeways for trouble-free commutes to Amazon, Google and the East Side's High Tech Corridor.

FEATURES:

• Entertainment-sized Roof-top deck with WATER VIEWS
• 2 Private Balconies
• 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths (1 Full and 1 3/4 Bath) in over 1,611 sf of ultra-modern living!
• AIR CONDITIONING
• Open floor plan perfect for endless entertaining
• Abundant soaring windows for tons of natural light and great views!
• Plenty of recessed lighting for year-round brightness
• Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout and lush carpets on the top floor
• Custom designer finishes
• Gourmet Kitchen w/ plenty of custom cabinetry
• Quartz counters and full-height glass tile backsplash
• Stainless-Steel Appliances and Gas Range
• Private 3rd floor master suite w/ two large walk-in closets, private balcony and Lake Views
• Spa-like 3/4 MASTER BATH w/ dual quartz vanity and ENORMOUS WALK-IN SHOWER
• 2nd ground floor bedroom with massive Barn Doors and tons of natural light
• Bright tiled bathroom on ground floor
• 3rd light and bright ground floor bathroom with large closet
• Separate Laundry room w/ stacking front-loading Washer and Dryer
• Efficient Ductless HP-Mini Split for cost-effective heating and A/C
• 1 assigned parking space and plenty of off-street parking

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,520, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 30th Avenue South have any available units?
1302 30th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 30th Avenue South have?
Some of 1302 30th Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 30th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
1302 30th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 30th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 30th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 1302 30th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 1302 30th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 1302 30th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 30th Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 30th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 1302 30th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 1302 30th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 1302 30th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 30th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 30th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
