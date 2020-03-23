1302 30th Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to live in coveted Leschi, perched over Lake Washington. Superbly executed by Isola Homes, Seattle’s Premier Building of Urban Core Communities, this AIR CONDITIONED gem is a short walk from Lake Washington and is surrounded by some of Seattle's most acclaimed parks.



Spacious, airy, and light-filled, this quiet escape was stylishly built with a PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK ideal for summer grilling and TWO PRIVATE BALCONIES, perfect for gazing at the stairs and taking in the fresh lake breezes. Designed with soaring windows and abundant ceiling light for year-round brightness, this home is appointed with every modern convenience and finished with clean lines, crisp finishes, a light color palette, and luxurious materials in every room!



Share drinks and conversation while grilling your favorite cuts on your fabulous roof-top deck as you watch the fireworks. Unexpected rain! Escape to the open entertainment floor and stay at the center of the action while you prepare sumptuous feasts in your gourmet kitchen.



When your day winds down, retreat to your private 3rd floor master suite, complete with two spacious walk-in closets, and spa-like master bath with dual vanity and enormous walk-in shower, peacefully removed from the gorgeously appointed ground floor bedrooms and bath. Gaze over Lake Union from your bed or from your own private master balcony.



Located in highly desired Leschi, just blocks from Lake Washington, and Leschi, Frink, and Judkins Parks. Minutes from Downtown Seattle for world-class restaurants and shopping. Easy access to freeways for trouble-free commutes to Amazon, Google and the East Side's High Tech Corridor.



FEATURES:



• Entertainment-sized Roof-top deck with WATER VIEWS

• 2 Private Balconies

• 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths (1 Full and 1 3/4 Bath) in over 1,611 sf of ultra-modern living!

• AIR CONDITIONING

• Open floor plan perfect for endless entertaining

• Abundant soaring windows for tons of natural light and great views!

• Plenty of recessed lighting for year-round brightness

• Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout and lush carpets on the top floor

• Custom designer finishes

• Gourmet Kitchen w/ plenty of custom cabinetry

• Quartz counters and full-height glass tile backsplash

• Stainless-Steel Appliances and Gas Range

• Private 3rd floor master suite w/ two large walk-in closets, private balcony and Lake Views

• Spa-like 3/4 MASTER BATH w/ dual quartz vanity and ENORMOUS WALK-IN SHOWER

• 2nd ground floor bedroom with massive Barn Doors and tons of natural light

• Bright tiled bathroom on ground floor

• 3rd light and bright ground floor bathroom with large closet

• Separate Laundry room w/ stacking front-loading Washer and Dryer

• Efficient Ductless HP-Mini Split for cost-effective heating and A/C

• 1 assigned parking space and plenty of off-street parking



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,520, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.