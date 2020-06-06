All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E

129 Martin Luther King Jr Way East · No Longer Available
Location

129 Martin Luther King Jr Way East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E Available 06/06/20 Madison Valley Home - Available June 6th - Charming and inviting 3 bedroom craftsman available! Well-designed floor plan features bright living room that opens to both the private fully fenced back yard and the dining area. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, bamboo flooring, island, and eating area. Three bedrooms and laundry on the top level plus full bathroom. Oversized one car garage with workbench and storage on the lower level.
Fantastic central location just a short walk to retail, dining, and the Arboretum, and located within the McGilvra Elementary school boundary. Quick access to public transit, freeways, downtown multiple parks and Lake Washington beaches.

For more information or a viewing please contact Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - 206-619-8124, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#forlease #madisonvalleyrentals #avenueoneresidential #seattlerentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3230012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E have any available units?
129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E have?
Some of 129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E currently offering any rent specials?
129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E pet-friendly?
No, 129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E offer parking?
Yes, 129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E offers parking.
Does 129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E have a pool?
No, 129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E does not have a pool.
Does 129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E have accessible units?
No, 129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E does not have units with dishwashers.

