Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

129 Martin Luther King Jr Way E Available 06/06/20 Madison Valley Home - Available June 6th - Charming and inviting 3 bedroom craftsman available! Well-designed floor plan features bright living room that opens to both the private fully fenced back yard and the dining area. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, bamboo flooring, island, and eating area. Three bedrooms and laundry on the top level plus full bathroom. Oversized one car garage with workbench and storage on the lower level.

Fantastic central location just a short walk to retail, dining, and the Arboretum, and located within the McGilvra Elementary school boundary. Quick access to public transit, freeways, downtown multiple parks and Lake Washington beaches.



For more information or a viewing please contact Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - 206-619-8124, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



#forlease #madisonvalleyrentals #avenueoneresidential #seattlerentals



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3230012)