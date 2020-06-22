1256 Northeast 90th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Beautiful Remodeled House in Desired Community close to DT Seattle. This home has 3 bedrooms, plus 2 additional rooms that could be used as bedrooms. Large Rec Room/Bonus room downstairs. Entertain in your elegant kitchen with S/S appliances, granite counter tops. large family room for entertaining guests. Two fireplaces. Lawn is maintained at $150 addtl per mo.. 1 car garage and carport. Large deck in the back. Plenty of upgrades int he home. First, Last and Deposit required at move in. Sorry. NO Pets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.