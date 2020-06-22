All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1256 Northeast 90th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1256 Northeast 90th Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 4:24 PM

1256 Northeast 90th Street

1256 Northeast 90th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Maple Leaf
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1256 Northeast 90th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Beautiful Remodeled House in Desired Community close to DT Seattle. This home has 3 bedrooms, plus 2 additional rooms that could be used as bedrooms. Large Rec Room/Bonus room downstairs. Entertain in your elegant kitchen with S/S appliances, granite counter tops. large family room for entertaining guests. Two fireplaces. Lawn is maintained at $150 addtl per mo.. 1 car garage and carport. Large deck in the back. Plenty of upgrades int he home. First, Last and Deposit required at move in. Sorry. NO Pets.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 Northeast 90th Street have any available units?
1256 Northeast 90th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1256 Northeast 90th Street have?
Some of 1256 Northeast 90th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 Northeast 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1256 Northeast 90th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 Northeast 90th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1256 Northeast 90th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1256 Northeast 90th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1256 Northeast 90th Street offers parking.
Does 1256 Northeast 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1256 Northeast 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 Northeast 90th Street have a pool?
No, 1256 Northeast 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1256 Northeast 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 1256 Northeast 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 Northeast 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1256 Northeast 90th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Kinects Towers
1823 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Alto
311 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Cielo
800 Seneca St
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University