All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 12349 38th Ave. NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
12349 38th Ave. NE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

12349 38th Ave. NE

12349 38th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Cedar Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12349 38th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large & Gorgeous Fully Remodeled 5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Park!! - You must see this unique home! This unbelievably light and bright property is basically a rambler floor plan with only a few stairs between the two living areas. This home has was completely renovated in 2017 and a large section of the home was added at that time. There are a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths! Features include lots of windows, vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring throughout most of the home and a detached one-car garage. Beautiful new kitchen features new stainless steel appliances. New exterior paint, large back deck, private setting. Located off private road, with plenty of extra parking. Super convenient location, very close to Children's Hospital, bus lines and UW. Access to home is to the back via private alley. Make an appointment to see this fantastic home today! IMPORTANT: this home is tricky to find, and GPS may take you to the wrong access point. You may want to visit during daylight hours. Access to the home is on a dirt road alley, behind 38th Ave. NE. To get access to the property, you will need to find the dirt road alley, which is accessed from NE 125th St.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

ARRANGE A TOUR: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

FOR APPLICANTS ON CITY OF SEATTLE PROPERTIES:

Per Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords, property managers, screening companies etc. are prohibited from requiring disclosure or asking about criminal history. We will not pull criminal history on any applicants for Seattle properties, therefore we will not reject an applicant or take adverse action based on arrest records, conviction records or criminal history, except for sex offender registry information. However, we may only take adverse action in regards to sex registry information if the conviction occurred when the person was an adult and only if there are legitimate business reasons as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.025.A.4 and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

SEATTLE PROPERTY MOVE IN COSTS: Security deposit, pet deposits, non-refundable fees and last months rent may be paid in installments per Seattle Municipal Code 7.24

(RLNE5525153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12349 38th Ave. NE have any available units?
12349 38th Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12349 38th Ave. NE have?
Some of 12349 38th Ave. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12349 38th Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
12349 38th Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12349 38th Ave. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12349 38th Ave. NE is pet friendly.
Does 12349 38th Ave. NE offer parking?
Yes, 12349 38th Ave. NE offers parking.
Does 12349 38th Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12349 38th Ave. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12349 38th Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 12349 38th Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 12349 38th Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 12349 38th Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12349 38th Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12349 38th Ave. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St
Seattle, WA 98115
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Towne
1920 Queen Anne Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street
Seattle, WA 98125
Andante
3031 NE 137th St
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University