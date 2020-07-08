1220 N 49th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Available 06/01/20 Top Floor Duplex - Property Id: 266556



Available June 1. Top two floors of our duplex right across the street from Woodlawn Park and Green Lake.



Spacious 1,690 SF 3-bedroom, 1 bath over two floors with recently renovated shower, kitchen, carpet and luxury vinyl plank complete with dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.



Separate entrance and full-sized, high efficiency washer and dryer in unit. Large backyard with BBQ.



Excellent Walk Score of 82! Short walk to restaurants and coffee shops on 45th Street or tennis courts, soccer fields, running track or trails in Woodlawn Park and Greenlake.

Great access to I-5, Hwy 99, downtown, SPU and UW. RapidRide E Line bus stop blocks away. Plenty of free street parking.



High-speed, Gigabit internet included! $2,995 month plus utilities ($75/mo per occupant for W/S/G/). Electricity is separately metered. One-month's security deposit. $40 application fee per person. No pets please. Renter's insurance required. Priority given after holding fee received.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266556

No Pets Allowed



