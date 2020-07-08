All apartments in Seattle
1220 N 49th St

1220 North 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1220 North 49th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Available 06/01/20 Top Floor Duplex - Property Id: 266556

Available June 1. Top two floors of our duplex right across the street from Woodlawn Park and Green Lake.

Spacious 1,690 SF 3-bedroom, 1 bath over two floors with recently renovated shower, kitchen, carpet and luxury vinyl plank complete with dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Separate entrance and full-sized, high efficiency washer and dryer in unit. Large backyard with BBQ.

Excellent Walk Score of 82! Short walk to restaurants and coffee shops on 45th Street or tennis courts, soccer fields, running track or trails in Woodlawn Park and Greenlake.
Great access to I-5, Hwy 99, downtown, SPU and UW. RapidRide E Line bus stop blocks away. Plenty of free street parking.

High-speed, Gigabit internet included! $2,995 month plus utilities ($75/mo per occupant for W/S/G/). Electricity is separately metered. One-month's security deposit. $40 application fee per person. No pets please. Renter's insurance required. Priority given after holding fee received.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266556
Property Id 266556

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5723535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 N 49th St have any available units?
1220 N 49th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 N 49th St have?
Some of 1220 N 49th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 N 49th St currently offering any rent specials?
1220 N 49th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 N 49th St pet-friendly?
No, 1220 N 49th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1220 N 49th St offer parking?
No, 1220 N 49th St does not offer parking.
Does 1220 N 49th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 N 49th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 N 49th St have a pool?
No, 1220 N 49th St does not have a pool.
Does 1220 N 49th St have accessible units?
No, 1220 N 49th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 N 49th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 N 49th St has units with dishwashers.

