1216 1st Ave W, #2 Available 08/01/20 Highland Court Condominiums ~ Queen Anne - Available August 1st - Welcome to this light and spacious two bedroom + den/office condominium sited on the top of Queen Anne’s south slope. One block from Kerry Park and views of Elliott Bay and the Olympics! Classically updated with comfort and elegance, from the marble master bath, gourmet kitchen, and custom built-ins in the living room and master bedroom. The open floor plan creates inviting living spaces perfect for entertaining. Large master suite with walk-in closet and platform that accommodates a queen sized mattress. Den/office, plus a second bedroom and 3/4 bath. One space in the garage with EV charging station available for residents. Enjoy close proximity to restaurants, coffee shops, bus lines, parks, entertainment, and Downtown Seattle! Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



For more information please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



No Pets Allowed



