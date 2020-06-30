All apartments in Seattle
1216 1st Ave W, #2

1216 1st Ave W · (206) 551-9589
Location

1216 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1216 1st Ave W, #2 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,790

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1519 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
1216 1st Ave W, #2 Available 08/01/20 Highland Court Condominiums ~ Queen Anne - Available August 1st - Welcome to this light and spacious two bedroom + den/office condominium sited on the top of Queen Anne’s south slope. One block from Kerry Park and views of Elliott Bay and the Olympics! Classically updated with comfort and elegance, from the marble master bath, gourmet kitchen, and custom built-ins in the living room and master bedroom. The open floor plan creates inviting living spaces perfect for entertaining. Large master suite with walk-in closet and platform that accommodates a queen sized mattress. Den/office, plus a second bedroom and 3/4 bath. One space in the garage with EV charging station available for residents. Enjoy close proximity to restaurants, coffee shops, bus lines, parks, entertainment, and Downtown Seattle! Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

For more information please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #queenannecondo #queenannerentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 1st Ave W, #2 have any available units?
1216 1st Ave W, #2 has a unit available for $3,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 1st Ave W, #2 have?
Some of 1216 1st Ave W, #2's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 1st Ave W, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1216 1st Ave W, #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 1st Ave W, #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1216 1st Ave W, #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1216 1st Ave W, #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1216 1st Ave W, #2 offers parking.
Does 1216 1st Ave W, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 1st Ave W, #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 1st Ave W, #2 have a pool?
No, 1216 1st Ave W, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1216 1st Ave W, #2 have accessible units?
No, 1216 1st Ave W, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 1st Ave W, #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 1st Ave W, #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
