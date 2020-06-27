1213 E Shelby St #5

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal media room

Portage Bay houseboat - Portage Bay Houseboat for Rent.

This particular houseboat has great views out of all windows and skylights and a dock in the front or back to follow out to the Lake.

Hardwood floors and very unique wood-craftsmanship and finishing touches.

Enter the upstairs master bedroom through your own stairwell and relax on your bed while watching a movie on your own pull-down screen with a movie projector and a home theater system w/ built in audio and speakers. The master bathroom has double-skylights and is well lit naturally with great water and sky views.

Please contact Meghan at 206-577-0589 or mweinberg@rpaseattle.com. We do require 1st month's rent, deposits, and last month's rent upon lease signing (however with good credit/rental history last month's rent can be paid in installments.



For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQiHwXNg7aQ

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/118589b04d

$45 application fee per adult

For questions please call or text:(206) 577-0589

Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4875864)