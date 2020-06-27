All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1213 E Shelby St #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1213 E Shelby St #5
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

1213 E Shelby St #5

1213 East Shelby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1213 East Shelby Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Portage Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
media room
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
media room
Portage Bay houseboat - Portage Bay Houseboat for Rent.
This particular houseboat has great views out of all windows and skylights and a dock in the front or back to follow out to the Lake.
Hardwood floors and very unique wood-craftsmanship and finishing touches.
Enter the upstairs master bedroom through your own stairwell and relax on your bed while watching a movie on your own pull-down screen with a movie projector and a home theater system w/ built in audio and speakers. The master bathroom has double-skylights and is well lit naturally with great water and sky views.
Please contact Meghan at 206-577-0589 or mweinberg@rpaseattle.com. We do require 1st month's rent, deposits, and last month's rent upon lease signing (however with good credit/rental history last month's rent can be paid in installments.

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com
Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQiHwXNg7aQ
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/118589b04d
$45 application fee per adult
For questions please call or text:(206) 577-0589
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4875864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 E Shelby St #5 have any available units?
1213 E Shelby St #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 E Shelby St #5 have?
Some of 1213 E Shelby St #5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 E Shelby St #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1213 E Shelby St #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 E Shelby St #5 pet-friendly?
No, 1213 E Shelby St #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1213 E Shelby St #5 offer parking?
No, 1213 E Shelby St #5 does not offer parking.
Does 1213 E Shelby St #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 E Shelby St #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 E Shelby St #5 have a pool?
No, 1213 E Shelby St #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1213 E Shelby St #5 have accessible units?
No, 1213 E Shelby St #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 E Shelby St #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 E Shelby St #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2nd & John
200 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S
Seattle, WA 98104
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Beacon View
1701 12th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Marketside Flats
84 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
Common Lake View
2227 Yale Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University