Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/120-n-143rd-st?p=Company



Absolutely immaculate 3 bedroom/1 bath rambler. All new hardwood floors and paint throughout. Complete remodeled bath. Original charming kitchen with eating nook. Bonus/family room off of dining area. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Attached 1-car garage. House sits on 8100 sq. ft. lot. Huge fully fenced backyard with storage/potting shed and patio great for entertaining. Highly walkable location. Easy access to everything!



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Small pets only considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.