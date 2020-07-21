All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:47 PM

120 N 143rd St

120 North 143rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

120 North 143rd Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Broadview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/120-n-143rd-st?p=Company

Absolutely immaculate 3 bedroom/1 bath rambler. All new hardwood floors and paint throughout. Complete remodeled bath. Original charming kitchen with eating nook. Bonus/family room off of dining area. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Attached 1-car garage. House sits on 8100 sq. ft. lot. Huge fully fenced backyard with storage/potting shed and patio great for entertaining. Highly walkable location. Easy access to everything!

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Small pets only considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 N 143rd St have any available units?
120 N 143rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 N 143rd St have?
Some of 120 N 143rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 N 143rd St currently offering any rent specials?
120 N 143rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 N 143rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 N 143rd St is pet friendly.
Does 120 N 143rd St offer parking?
Yes, 120 N 143rd St offers parking.
Does 120 N 143rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 N 143rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 N 143rd St have a pool?
No, 120 N 143rd St does not have a pool.
Does 120 N 143rd St have accessible units?
No, 120 N 143rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 120 N 143rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 N 143rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
