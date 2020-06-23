All apartments in Seattle
11514 23rd Ave NE Lower

11514 23rd Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

11514 23rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

11514 23rd Ave NE Lower Available 10/04/19 Pinehurst Lower Unit One Bedroom Apartment - Welcome to Pinehurst! This is a lovely residential neighborhood with convenient access to major highways, stores, restaurants and services. Ideal location close to surrounding neighborhoods, Northgate, Maple Leaf, Lake City and Shoreline.

The one bedroom, one bathroom mother-in-law apartment is in a daylight basement of a two level home. Everything in this apartment is brand new, from the electrical to the appliances! Beautiful engineered hardwood flooring throughout, new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, large living room with fireplace, full size washer and dryer and lots of storage!

Your own private entrance and large backyard with basketball court available for your use. The spacious apartment is light and bright and offers all you need for extreme comfort. Driveway or street parking.
*$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
*Pets negotiable: $25/month pet rent will apply
*Utility Charge $125/month
*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property.
*All communications will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Please visit our website to schedule a viewing via the guest card system:
www.mapleleafmgt.com.
*Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent are required. The security deposit and last month's rent may be prorated over a maximum of six months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower have any available units?
11514 23rd Ave NE Lower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower have?
Some of 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower currently offering any rent specials?
11514 23rd Ave NE Lower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower pet-friendly?
Yes, 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower is pet friendly.
Does 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower offer parking?
No, 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower does not offer parking.
Does 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower have a pool?
No, 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower does not have a pool.
Does 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower have accessible units?
No, 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower does not have units with dishwashers.
