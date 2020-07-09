1142 N 92nd St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/310c8d8083 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/310c8d8083 Welcome home to this beautiful, South facing, North Seattle Town Home. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home has spacious rooms, covered parking and a great floor plan. There is 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom on the first floor. Two very spacious bedrooms on the upper floor with jetted tub and heated tile floor in master bath. On a clear day, there is amazing view of Mt Rainier and Seattle Skyline. The best part about this place is the Location! Less than a mile to Green Lake, 5 minutes to Northgate Mall, PCC, and Safeway. Located right on the bus line with easy access to I-5 and Hwy 99, this home makes for an easy commute. Awesome Schools: Daniel Bagley Elementary, Staff Middle, and Ingraham High. It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.