All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1142 N 92nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1142 N 92nd St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1142 N 92nd St

1142 North 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1142 North 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/310c8d8083 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/310c8d8083 Welcome home to this beautiful, South facing, North Seattle Town Home. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home has spacious rooms, covered parking and a great floor plan. There is 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom on the first floor. Two very spacious bedrooms on the upper floor with jetted tub and heated tile floor in master bath. On a clear day, there is amazing view of Mt Rainier and Seattle Skyline. The best part about this place is the Location! Less than a mile to Green Lake, 5 minutes to Northgate Mall, PCC, and Safeway. Located right on the bus line with easy access to I-5 and Hwy 99, this home makes for an easy commute. Awesome Schools: Daniel Bagley Elementary, Staff Middle, and Ingraham High. It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 N 92nd St have any available units?
1142 N 92nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1142 N 92nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1142 N 92nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 N 92nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1142 N 92nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1142 N 92nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1142 N 92nd St offers parking.
Does 1142 N 92nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 N 92nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 N 92nd St have a pool?
No, 1142 N 92nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1142 N 92nd St have accessible units?
No, 1142 N 92nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 N 92nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1142 N 92nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1142 N 92nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1142 N 92nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

REO Flats
1525 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Andante
3031 NE 137th St
Seattle, WA 98125
Rooster
900 NE 65th St
Seattle, WA 98115
Lothlorien
4730 University Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University